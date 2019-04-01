San Marino is proud of being the first European nation to offer 5G cellular service, so naturally it has issued a €5 coin marking the event.

Topics for commemorative coins can run the gamut from reverence to revelry, but a new coin from San Marino offers a topic not found on too many coins: wireless cell phone technology.

The 2019 €5 coin celebrates the fact that the Republic of San Marino, which lays claim to being the oldest extant sovereign state, is the first nation in Europe with a 5G network, “leaping into the technological future, in alliance with Gruppo TIM and TIM San Marino,” according to the Ufficio Filatelico Numismatico of San Marino, the distributor of coins and stamps for the tiny nation.

The reverse of the coin (by artist Valerio De Seta) features the logos 5G and TIM San Marino and celebrates 5G, “evolution” and “revolution” in the world of mobile telecommunications.

The obverse shows the coat of arms of San Marino, in a design from Antonella Napolione.

The coin is struck from “bronzital,” which is simply an aluminum-bronze alloy.

The coin weighs 9.3 grams and measures 26.95 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces, presented in capsules for their face value. The coin is being released April 4.

For more information, or to order, visit the UFN website.

