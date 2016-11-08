San Marino to issue first ringed-bimetallic €5 coin

San Marino celebrates the 2016 Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy in the Catholic faith with that nation’s first ringed-bimetallic €5 coin, in a medallic sculpture style.

San Marino on Nov. 20 is slated to celebrate the Roman Catholic 2016 Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy on that nation’s first ringed-bimetallic €5 coin.

The Extraordinary Jubilee of Mercy is a period of prayer held from the Feast of the Immaculate Conception Dec. 8, 2015, to the Feast of Christ the King on Nov. 20, 2016. The church's usual jubilees are celebrated every 25 years, but the 2016 event is outside the regularly scheduled program and is therefore termed extraordinary.

A jubilee begins with unsealing and opening of the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, depicted by an open doorway on the reverse of the coin, and ends with the door’s closure and re-sealing.

Also on the coin's reverse, above the doorway, a dove with olive branch symbolizes the Holy Spirit. The jubilee is represented by a hand supporting a mother with her child during a sea rescue of refugees. In the center of the coin the designer represented refugees fleeing from war territories.

The obverse side shows San Marino’s three towers and three feathers, which represent the republic; the 12 stars of the European Union appear in the background, spiraling around the central elements.

Maria Carmela Colaneri designed both sides of the Uncirculated coin, which has a bronzital (copper, aluminum and nickel) ring surrounding a copper-nickel center.

The coin weighs 9.2 grams and measures 27.5 millimeters in diameter.

A maximum of 82,600 pieces are slated for release, with an issue price of €8.

For more information about coins of San Marino, visit the website of Azienda Autonoma di Stato Filatelica e Numismatica, the state agency that sells coins and stamps.