San Marino silver coin honors F1 racer 20 years after death

A new Proof 2014 .925 fine silver €5 coin being released July 22 by San Marino will honor the life of Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna.

The coin is being issued by the Azienda Autonoma di Stato Filatelica e Numismatica, the state’s agency of philatelics and numismatics.

Senna died during the seventh lap of the Grand Prix of San Marino on May 1 when the steering column of his Williams FW16 race car gave way and he hit Tamburello curve at 140 miles per hour.

The Brazilian-born three-time world champion was 34 years old. Ironically, Senna had begun discussing improving safety among Formula 1 racing that morning, a day after a friend died on the same track.

His image and his car appear on the obverse of the coin, with the anniversary dates of 1994/2014, the inscription AYRTON SENNA, the denomination 5 EURO and the R symbol of the Italian Mint.

The reverse shows the coat-of-arms of San Marino.

The coin weighs 18 grams, measures 32 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 8,000 pieces.

No price has been announced for the coin as of July 9.

To order, or for more information, telephone the AASFN at (011) 378 0549 882350, email it at info.ufn@pa.sm or visit its website.

