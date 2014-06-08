San Marino plans commemorative 2-euro coin for architect Bromante

San Marino on June 23 is issuing a 2-euro coin to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of architect Donato Bramante.

San Marino’s first 2-euro coin for 2014 celebrates architect Donato Bramante, who was born in Italy in 1444.

The ringed-bimetallic collector coin is scheduled for release June 23, announced that government’s agency for issuing stamps and coins, the Azienda Autonoma di Stato Filatelica e Numismatica, on June 2.

The coin marks the 500th anniversary of Bramante’s death. He introduced Renaissance architecture to Milan and the High Renaissance style to Rome, where his plan for St. Peter’s Basilica formed the basis of design executed by Michelangelo.

Part of a bust of Bramante, as he appears in a fresco of Raphael, appears along with a portion of St. Peter’s Basilica on the obverse of the coin, with various inscriptions, all surrounded by the 12 stars indicating the European Union.

Maria Carmela Colaneri designed the obverse.

The common reverse carries a map of the European Union and was designed by Luc Luycx.

The coin has a copper-nickel ring and a nickel-brass core. The coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

It is available only in special coin card packaging, with a mintage limit of 110,000 pieces.

The coin retails for 15-euro and may be ordered from the AASFN. To order, telephone the agency at (011) 378 883 171, email it or visit its website.