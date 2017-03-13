San Marino is changing its euro coin designs. Have a look at the newly released circulating coin designs.

The Republic of San Marino is issuing a new series of euro coin designs in March, marking the first overhaul to the designs since their debut in 2002.

The Republic of San Marino was granted the right to mint euro coins because of its monetary agreements with Italy. Most of the tiny nation’s coins are absorbed into collections and not generally used in circulation, but regulations in 2012 mandate that most of the coins be released into circulation at face value.

Euro coins of San Marino feature separate designs for every denomination, each inscribed with the nation’s name and the 12 stars of the European Union.

Several of the new motifs are borrowed from the earlier coin series, but the denomination featuring them and the exact design are changing.

The new €2 coin is slated to depict detail fromThe Portrait of San Marino, a painting by Giovan Battista Urbinelli.

The €1 coin will show the Second Tower (La Ceste), one from a group of towers located on the three peaks of Monte Titano in the city of San Marino, the capital of San Marino.

The Portrait of Saint Marino detail, from a painting by late 19th century artist Emilio Retrosi, was chosen for the 50-cent coin.

Mount Titano and the three towers will appear on the 20-cent coin.

The 10- and 5-cent coins depict different churches of San Marino; the 10-cent coin shows the Church of St. Francis, and the 5-cent coin, the Church of St. Quirinus.

San Marino’s city gate graces the new obverse of the 2-cent coin, and the official coat of arms of the Republic of San Marino appears on the 1-cent coin.

At press time March 8, the Azienda de Autonoma de Stato Filatelica e Numismatica had shared no information at its website about offering products featuring coins with the new designs.