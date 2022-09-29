San Marino marks artist Canova’s death bicentennial on coin

Images courtesy of Emporium Hamburg and RSmint.com.

San Marino marks the 200th anniversary in 2022 of the death of Italian sculptor Antonio Canova with a €2 coin featuring one of his sculptures.

Canova, famous for his marble sculptures, is often regarded as the greatest of the Neoclassical artists.

One of his sculptures, Hebe, daughter and cupbearer to Zeus, holding a pitcher and cup, is the central motif of the obverse of the 2022 coin from San Marino.

The dual year dates of 1822 and 2022 also appear.

The Uncirculated coin is scheduled for release Oct. 4 and will have a mintage figure of 55,000 pieces, according to Emporium Hamburg, a distributor.

About €2 coins

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The outer ring obverse depicts the 12 stars of the European flag.

The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

Each nation is allowed to issue up to two different circulating commemorative designs annually, with designs of their choosing, though few nations issue the maximum number of designs.

U.S.-based distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint will offer the coin, but its price was not yet set at press time Sept. 20.

To order, or learn more, visit the distributor website, www.rsmint.com.

