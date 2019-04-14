San Marino issues €2 coin honoring Leonardo da Vinci

San Marino has issued a €2 coin to mark the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

San Marino has issued a commemorative €2 coin for collectors to recognize the 500th anniversary of the death of Leonardo da Vinci.

The €2 coin is available only in a 2019 Uncirculated version in special packaging.

Leonardo da Vinci embodied the Renaissance genius and revolutionized both the figurative arts and the history of thought and science. His areas of interest included painting, sculpting, architecture, science, engineering, literature, anatomy and invention.

Inside Coin World: How museums can use numismatic items to enhance exhibits: Features and columns exclusive to the April 29 issue of “Coin World” discuss the gold $3 coin, bronze 2-cent coin and museum exhibits featuring coins and medals.

Uliana Pernazza designed the obverse of the €2 coin. It depicts the face of the kneeling angel supporting the garment of Jesus, a detail from the work Baptism of Christ. The painting was finished in 1475 in the studio of the Italian Renaissance painter Andrea del Verrocchio and generally ascribed to him and his pupil Leonardo da Vinci. The painting is housed in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

Leonardo’s exceptional mastery stands out in the articulated pose of the angel’s body and in the extraordinary naturalness of the drapery of the blue mantle, in the river landscape and in the figure of Christ.

The coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin has a mintage of 54,150 pieces and retails for €16.50.

To order, visit the website of San Marino’s office of coins and stamps.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter