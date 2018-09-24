San Marino issues €2 coin celebrating artist Bernini

A new €2 coin from San Marino celebrates 420 years since the birth of Gian Lorenzo Bernini, an Italian sculptor and architect.

One artist responsible for the Baroque style of sculpture is being celebrated with a commemorative €2 coin from San Marino.

The new coin, marking 420 years since the birth of Gian Lorenzo Bernini, was released Sept. 20.

Bernini is regarded as the leading sculptor of his age. He was born Dec. 7, 1598, and died Nov. 28, 1680.

He carried out his artistic activity in Rome, where he was appointed architect of Saint Peter’s Basilica. His versatility was unique, and he considered the three arts of architecture, sculpture and painting as a single form of expression, according to the Uffico Filatelico Numismatico of San Marino, the coin’s issuer.

The obverse of the coin portrays the famous marble statue “Bust of Costanza Bonarelli,” which is displayed at the National Museum of Bargello in Florence. It is one of the most beautiful and significant artworks of the Baroque era: the vitality of the woman is engraved into marble, and her captivating gaze fascinates viewers, according to the UFN.

The ringed-bimetallic coin has a copper-nickel core and copper-aluminum-nickel ring.

The coin’s outer ring depicts the 12 stars of the European flag. The common reverse shows a map of the European Union.

The €2 coin weighs 8.5 grams and measures 25.75 millimeters in diameter.

The coin will be offered in Uncirculated condition, with a mintage limit of 60,500 pieces, for €16 each.

