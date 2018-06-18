San Marino honors painter Caravaggio with silver coin

San Marino celebrates the Baroque painter known as Caravaggio with a Proof 2018 silver €10 coin.

The Italian painter today known simply as Caravaggio is the subject of a 2018 silver €10 coin from San Marino.

The Proof .925 fine silver coin honors Michelangelo Merisi (Michele Angelo Merigi or Amerighi) da Caravaggio, the Baroque painter whose influence on painting remains even today. The coin is scheduled for release June 28.

The coin marks the European Year of Cultural heritage, the objective of which is to encourage a large number of people to discover and celebrate the cultural heritage of Europe.

The coin represents a particular part of the artistic production Supper in Emmaus by Caravaggio (painted 1605 to 1606), preserved at the Pinacoteca di Brera in Milan.

The painting is characterized by a deep intimacy and dramatic, theatrical use of light that highlight the sacredness of the moment depicted, according to the coin issuer’s description.

The coin was designed by Antonella Napoli and sculpted by Helmut Andexlinger of the Austrian Mint, where the coin was struck.

The coin weighs 22.4 grams, measures 34 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 3,400 pieces.

It retails for €38 plus tax and shipping.

To order the coin, visit the Ufficio Filatelico e Numismatico website.

