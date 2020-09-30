San Marino honors healthcare workers with €10 commem

San Marino celebrates its healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic on a new copper-nickel €10.

The Ufficio Filatelico Numismatico di San Marino (the nation’s office of philatelics and numismatics) on Sept. 17 released the 2020 Uncirculated copper-nickel €10 coin.

Artist Sandra Deiana designed the reverse, which expresses, “through the representation of the nurse who takes care of the elderly patient, the commitment of the institutions of the Republic of San Marino to counter the health emergency of the epidemic of Covid-19,” according to the Office. A scene of the one of the famed towers of San Marino is in the background.

The coin celebrates, in particular, the San Marino Institute for Social Security, which provides health services, and to which the proceeds from the sale of the currency will be donated.

The obverse carries the Antonella Napolione standard design of the symbols of the country, a crowned depiction of the Three Towers of San Marino, with leaves (presumably oak and olive) flanking the image.

The coin weighs 10.1 grams and measures 27.9 millimeters in diameter.

It has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces, which were struck by the Austrian Mint.

The coins are offered in capsules at their face value.

To order, visit the Office’s website, www.ufn.sm/it/shop/numismatica.

