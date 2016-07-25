San Marino celebrates the 35th anniversary of the first San Marino Grand Prix, held in Imola, Italy, in 1981, with a 2016 Proof silver €10 coin.

The San Marino Grand Prix isn’t actually held in San Marino, but it’s close enough for the tiny nation to share its name and celebrate the event's 35th anniversary.

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari auto racecourse is technically in Italy, near the Italian town of Imola, which is also near San Marino.

The course is named after automaker Ferrari’s late founder Enzo and his late son Alfredo (Dino). In 1980, Imola officially debuted in the Formula One calendar, hosting the 50th Italian Grand Prix. The race, won by Nelson Piquet, was such a success that a new race, the San Marino Grand Prix, was established especially for Imola in 1981, where it continued through 2006. This Proof .925 fine silver €10 coin marks the 35th anniversary of that first race in 1981.

The course has not hosted a Formula One race since 2006. It currently has a round of World Superbikes as its flagship event.

Digging into the design

The coin features a reverse designed by former Royal Mint engraver Matt Bonaccorsi for the Italian Mint. The design shows a helmeted racer at the wheel of Formula 1 racecar, with inscriptions related to the anniversary dates and the race.

San Marino’s coat of arms appear on the obverse, which was designed by Antonella Napolione.

The coin weighs 22 grams and measures 34 millimeters in diameter

It has a mintage limit of 4,000 pieces and is available from the private distributor Royal Scandinavian Mint for $64.95 plus shipping.

To order, visit the firm’s website.