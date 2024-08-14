Samoan silver $5 coin batarang-shaped, celebrating 1989 'Batman' movie

A batarang-shaped silver bullion coin from Samoa is now available to mark the 35th anniversary of the 1989 Batman film.

Samoa continues its foray in pop culture-themed coinage with a Brilliant Uncirculated 1-ounce, .999 fine silver $5 celebrating the 1989 movie Batman.

The bullion coin is shaped like a batarang, a throwing weapon utilized by Gotham’s hero, Batman. It is a bat-shaped weapon that resembles a boomerang and was the most commonly used item in Batman’s arsenal.

The coin helps mark the 35th anniversary of the famous movie in which Michael Keaton played the dual roles of Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne, opposite Jack Nicholson’s Joker, with Kim Basinger as love interest, reporter Vicki Vale.

The obverse of the coin depicts the Samoa coat of arms and includes inscriptions for the country of issue, face value, year of issue, fineness and size.

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The reverse is blank, but the coin is shaped like a version of the batarang.

Dimensions were not listed for the coin, which has a mintage limit of 20,000 pieces, all of which are presented in a protective capsule.

U.S.-based distributor APMEX offers the coin, which was released through German firm MDM.

The coin is available priced at as little as $9.99 per coin added to silver’s daily market price per troy ounce, depending on quantity purchased and payment method.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.

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