Samoa issues silver coins featuring Wonder Woman

New Samoan plain and colorful 2024 1-ounce silver bullion $5 coins depict Wonder Woman. The colorful version is shown.

Wonder Woman, an original member of the Justice League, is the subject of 2024 1-ounce silver coins from Samoa.

The .999 fine silver $5 coin is available plain and in color.

On the reverse, Wonder Woman standing on a large boulder with birds flying in the background. She is holding her Lasso of Truth in her hands.

On the obverse is the coat of arms of Samoa with the country’s crest, and face value, year of issue, weight and fineness.

Justice League history

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DC Comics writer Gardner Fox based the Justice League on DC’s earlier Justice Society of America. The group first appeared in the March 1960 DC Comics issue 28, “The Brave and the Bold.” Initial team members included Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter.

While other superheroes have since come and gone, the first members of the Justice League are iconic and beloved. In November of 1960, the team got its own comic book series titled Justice League of America.

Specifications, pricing

Both plain and colorized versions measure 39 millimeters in diameter and weigh 1 ounce.

The plain version has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces, and the colorized version is limited to 2,500 coins.

APMEX is a distributor for the coin. The plain version retails for as low as $4.99 per coin above “spot,” silver’s daily market price per troy ounce, and the colorized version for as low as $9.99 above spot. Prices further depend on quantity purchased and payment method.

To order, or learn more, visit the firm’s website, www.apmex.com.

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