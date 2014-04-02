Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure seminar set June 16 to 19
- Published: Apr 2, 2014, 11 AM
“Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure,” the Bob “Frogfoot” Weller Summer Seminar, is scheduled to be conducted June 16 to 19, 2014, by Margaret "Lady Gold-Diver" Weller from Crossed Anchors Salvage in Lake Worth, Fla.
The four-day seminar includes lectures from many of the top experts in treasure salvage, according to the firm. Included is a dive trip on June 19 to Plantation Key, Fla., on the 1733 wrecks of the Spanish galleons El Infante and San Pedro.
Tuition costs $895 for the four days; a $300 deposit is due at registration time and the balance is due on arrival. Tuition will include a workbook and a copy of Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure. When a participant commits, Margaret Weller will send further details regarding the seminar and a list of local accommodations.
Contact her at Crossed Anchors Salvage, 1818 17th Ave. N., Lake Worth, FL 33460. Telephone her at 561-588-2903 or email her at bobfrogfoot@comcast.net.
