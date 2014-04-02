Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure seminar set June 16 to 19

“Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure,” the Bob “Frogfoot” Weller Summer Seminar, is scheduled to be conducted June 16 to 19, 2014, by Margaret "Lady Gold-Diver" Weller from Crossed Anchors Salvage in Lake Worth, Fla.

The four-day seminar includes lectures from many of the top experts in treasure salvage, according to the firm. Included is a dive trip on June 19 to Plantation Key, Fla., on the 1733 wrecks of the Spanish galleons El Infante and San Pedro.

Tuition costs $895 for the four days; a $300 deposit is due at registration time and the balance is due on arrival. Tuition will include a workbook and a copy of Salvaging Spanish Sunken Treasure. When a participant commits, Margaret Weller will send further details regarding the seminar and a list of local accommodations.

Contact her at Crossed Anchors Salvage, 1818 17th Ave. N., Lake Worth, FL 33460. Telephone her at 561-588-2903 or email her at bobfrogfoot@comcast.net.