Russian rarity of Alexander II brings $210,600

A Russian rarity, the 1876 gold 25-ruble coin of Alexander II, realized $210,600, including the buyer’s fee, making it one of the highlights in the New York Sale’s auction XXIX, which was held Jan. 5.

The coin, having a mintage of 100 pieces, is “the rarest and most elusive” of all large Russian gold coins, according to the partners conducting the auction. The coins were struck in honor of Grand Duke Vladimir Alexandrovich’s 30th birthday.

Graded and authenticated by Professional Coin Grading Service as Proof 58, it shows a “slight hint of handling” and had an estimate of $200,000.

The auction overall realized $4,289,360, with 463 of 579 lots offered, or 80 percent, sold.

The auction, one of three scheduled to be conducted during the New York International Numismatic Convention by the New York Sale entity, offered Russian coins, as well as Russian orders, decorations and medals. The partner firms for the New York Sale are Baldwin’s Auctions Ltd., Dmitry Markov Coins and Medals, and M & M Numismatics Ltd.

Some additional highlights:

Russia, Catherine I, 1726 copper pattern kopek, narrow brim on hat, Moscow, Kadashevsky Mint, 27 millimeters, 7.97 grams, Bitkin 379 (Composite Catalogue of Russian Coins: Part One, 1699-1740 by Vladimir Bitkin), “attractive milk-chocolate brown,” choice Very Fine, $134,550.

Russia, Catherine I, 1726 copper pattern kopek, broad brim on hat, Moscow, Kadashevsky Mint, 25 millimeters, 7.93 grams, Bitkin 378, choice VF, $128,700.

Russia, Anna, 1736 silver ruble, “Hedlinger ruble,” 25.39 grams, Bitkin 224, designed by Swiss-born medalist Johann Carl Hedlinger, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Very Fine Details, $93,600.

Russia, Elizabeth I, 1756 gold 10-ruble coin, 16.4 grams, Bitkin 75, Friedberg 122 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), PCGS Genuine (grading Extremely Fine according to auction partners), $31,950.

Russia, Peter III, 1762 gold 10-ruble coin, 16.5 grams, Bitkin 1, F-126, PCGS About Uncirculated 53, $67,275.

Russia, Nicholas I, 1836 Family silver 1.5-ruble novodel, by P. Utkin, Bitkin H889, NGC Proof 61 (Brilliant Proof according to auction partners), $61,425. ¦