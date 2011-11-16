Russian rarities realize $8.8 million at auction

A 1757 gold 10-ruble pattern coin of Elizabeth of Russia tripled its estimate when sold in auction No. 2 from Sincona Swiss International Coin Auction AG, which was held Oct. 24 and 25.

The Russian rarity, with a design portraying the empress by Jacques Antoine Dassier, is in About Extremely Fine condition and realized 517,500 Swiss francs ($585,845 in U.S. funds), against an estimated value of 150,000 Swiss francs (about $166,606 in U.S. funds).

The pattern was one of two in the auction; the other was graded by the auction house also as About EF and carried the same estimate. That coin realized 322,000 Swiss francs ($364,526 U.S.).

The pair of patterns helped propel an offering of 1,278 lots of Russian and Eastern European coins to realize 7,762,500 Swiss francs (about $8,785,780 U.S.).

A total of 1,068 lots, or 83 percent, sold in the auction.

The auction included an “old collection of Eastern European coins and medals.” The sale was one of three scheduled within a week by the fairly new Swiss auction firm, which was born from the former auction department at UBS. Additionally the firm conducted what it calls a “speed auction” Oct. 29 in conjunction with an international coin fair at the Swisshotel in Zurich-Oerlikon. Combined, all four auctions realized 13,455,000 Swiss francs, or about $15,298,024 in U.S. funds, counting a 15 percent buyer’s fee.

All the auctions were held in the Hotel Savoy in the center of Zurich, Switzerland.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee applied to all successful bids, with an additional applicable fee varying depending on bidding method.

Some additional highlights:

Russia, 1711 gold ducat, Peter I, Kadahevsky Mint, Friedberg 88 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), “traces of mounting,” About Very Fine to Very Fine, 86,250 Swiss francs ($97,641 U.S.).

Russia, 1712 gold ducat, Peter I, Moscow Red Mint, F-88, VF, 110,400 Swiss francs ($124,980 U.S.).

Russia, 1728 gold 2-ruble coin, Peter II, Moscow Red Mint, F-104, About Extremely Fine, “scratches,” 138,000 Swiss francs ($156,225 U.S.).

Russia, 1751 gold double ducat, Elizabeth I, Moscow Red Mint, F-110, collectors “C” mark on obverse, 92,000 Swiss francs ($104,150 U.S.).

Russia, 1755 gold 5-ruble coin, Elizabeth, St. Petersburg Mint, F-124, EF to Uncirculated, “minor scratches,” 71,300 Swiss francs ($80,716 U.S.).

Russia, 1762 Coronation gold medal in the weight of 50 ducats, Catherine II, dies by T. Ivanov and G.C. Waechter, 173.51 grams, EF to Uncirculated, “minor edge fault and scratches,” 138,000 Swiss francs ($156,225 U.S.).

Russia, 1762 gold 10-ruble coin, Peter III, F-126, EF, “minor edge fault,” 94,300 Swiss francs ($106,754 U.S.).

Russia, 1763 gold 10-ruble coin, Catherine II, Moscow Red Mint, F-129, “collector’s C mark,” Good EF, “minor planchet fault” on obverse, 471,500 Swiss francs ($533,770 U.S.).

Russia, 1766 gold ducat, Catherine II, St. Petersburg Mint, F-133, EF to Good EF, 35,650 Swiss francs ($40,358 U.S.).

Russia, 1768 gold 10-ruble coin, novodel, Catherine II, St. Petersburg Mint, Good EF, “minor edge fault,” 29,900 Swiss francs ($33,849 U.S.).

Russia, 1782 platinum jeton novodel, Monument for Peter I, EF, 66,700 Swiss francs ($75,509 U.S.).

Russia, 1793 gold medal, death of Prince Dmitry Golyzin, dies by P. Baldenbach, 62.71 grams, About EF to EF, “small scratches,” 28,750 Swiss francs ($32,547 U.S.).

Russia, 1803 silver ruble, St. Petersburg Mint, “cabinet piece, splendid patina,” Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 66, 40,250 Swiss francs ($45,566 U.S.).

Russia, 1836 gold 10-ruble coin, novodel, Nicholas I, 10th anniversary of coronation, F-153, “only 36 pieces minted,” Good EF, “edge faults and scratch” on obverse, 106,950 Swiss francs ($121,075 U.S.).

Russia, 1850 silver ruble, Nicholas I, St. Petersburg Mint, “cabinet piece, fine toning,” Brilliant Uncirculated/Perfect Proof, 28,750 Swiss francs ($32,547 U.S.).

Russia, 1856 gold medal in the weight of 50 ducats, Alexander II, coronation, dies by A. Lyalin and M. Kuchkin, 173.16 grams, EF, “hairlines,” 34,500 Swiss francs ($39,056 U.S.).

Russia, 1876 gold 25-ruble coin, Alexander II, St. Petersburg Mint, F-162, “only 100 pieces minted,” Uncirculated, “minor edge fault,” 235,750 Swiss francs ($266,885 U.S.).

Russia, 1883 gold medal in the weight of 50 ducats, coronation of Alexander III and Maria Feodorovna, dies by S. Vazhenin and A. Grilichis, 174.95 grams, EF to Uncirculated/Proof, 78,200 Swiss francs ($88,528 U.S.).

Russia, 1895 gold 5-ruble coin (half imperial), Nicholas II, F-175, “only 36 specimens minted,” EF to Uncirculated, “minor edge faults,” 88,550 Swiss francs ($100,245 U.S.).

Russia, 1896 gold 25-ruble coin (2.5 imperial), Nicholas II, F-171, “only 300 pieces minted,” About Uncirculated/Proof, 120,750 Swiss francs ($136,697 U.S.).

Russia, 1902 gold 37½-ruble coin (100 francs), Nicholas II, F-170, St. Petersburg Mint, “only 225 pieces minted,” Uncirculated/Proof, 142,600 Swiss francs ($161,433 U.S.).

Russia, 1907 silver ruble, Nicholas II, St. Petersburg Mint, “fantastic cabinet piece with wonderful rainbow patina,” Brilliant Proof, 34,500 Swiss francs ($39,056 U.S.). ¦