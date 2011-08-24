Russian gold coin rarity tops Stack's Bowers Ponterio

A Russian coin rarity, a gold 10-ruble coin of Alexander I issued in 1802, topped all bidding at $118,000, including the 15 percent buyer’s fee, to lead Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio’s Aug. 16 and 17 world coin and paper money auction sessions in Rosemont, Ill.

Highlighting the results was a gold 10-ruble coin of Alexander I issued in 1802, which the auction house reports is the finest certified Alexander I gold ruble coin. It realized $188,000, with the fee (all prices here include the buyer’s fee).

The auction was held in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

Paper money and world crowns and minors totaling 731 lots were offered in the first session, with 660 lots of world gold and ancient Greek coins offered in the second session. A total of 607 lots (or 83 percent) in the first session sold, while 527 lots (79.84 percent) sold from the second session.

Some paper money highlights:

Banque du Canada, 1935 $50 note, Pick 51 (Standard Catalog of World Paper Money, edited by George S. Cuhaj), Paper Money Guaranty Choice Uncirculated 64 Exceptional Paper Quality, $29,500.

Canada, 1935 Bank of Canada $1,000 note, Pick 56, PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ, $22,420.

Canada, 1729 12-livre playing card money, Pick S107, signed by Beauharnais and Hocquart, Very Fine, $29,500.

Some coin highlights:

Australia, 1934 silver florin, Centennial of Victoria and Melbourne, Krause-Mishler 33 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Proof 62, $15,340.

Chile, 1755/1-J silver 8-real coin, Santiago, Ferdinand VI, KM-5, one of only four known pieces, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. About Uncirculated 55, $53,100.

El Salvador, 1861 silver peso pattern, KM-Pn3, “experts suggest that there are only 2-3 genuine specimens,” NGC Proof 62, $26,550.

Germany, Regensburg, 1667/6-HF gold 6-ducat coin, Friedberg 2477 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), NGC AU Details, Tooled, $$25,960.

Japan, Year 3 (1870) gold 20-yen coin, F-45, “first year of issue for the largest denomination of the first modern machine struck gold coin of Japan,” NGC MS-63, $44,840.

Mexico, 1733-MoMF silver 8-real coin, Mexico City, Philip V, KM-103, NGC MS-65, $17,700.

Philippines, 1920 gold medal, “Wilson dollar,” Hibler-Kappen 1031 (So-Called Dollars by Harold Hibler and Charles Kappen), “five pieces struck, three known to have survived,” Numismatic Conservation Services Uncirculated Details, Mount Removed, $32,450.

Poland, Danzig, 1650-GR silver 2-taler coin, Jan Kazimierz, NGC Very Fine 35, $16,874.

Russia, 1802-CNB AN gold 10-ruble coin, Alexander I, F-146, NGC MS-61, $118,000.

Russia, 1898-AT silver 50-kopek coin, Nicholas II, NGC Proof-64 Cameo, $39,825.

Greece, Sicily, Catana, circa 410 B.C. silver hemidrachm, NGC Choice Extremely Fine, strike 5/5, surface 3/5, fine style, $23,600.

Greece, Sicily, Syracuse, circa 405 to 367 B.C. silver decadrachm, Euainetos type (unsigned), EF, $12,980.

Greece, Crete, Knossos, circa 350 to 220 B.C. silver drachm, depicts the labyrinth of the Minotaur, Nearly EF, $26,550.

Roman Imperial, A.D. 40 gold aureus, Caligula, Lugdunum Mint, Very Fine, $15,340.

Roman Imperial, A.D. 201 gold aureus, Septimus Severus, Rome Mint, NGC AU, strike 5/5, surface 4/5, $29,500. ¦