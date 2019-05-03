A Russian 2019 circulating commemorative 5-ruble coin celebrates the fifth anniversary of the “return” of Crimea to Russia.

In a move viewed around the world as militant and in violation of international law protecting Ukraine, Russia in 2014 annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Since then Russia has issued several circulating commemorative coins and pieces of paper money praising itself for the annexation. A 2019 circulating commemorative 5-ruble coin “commemorating the 5th Anniversary of the Referendum on the status of Crimea and Sevastopol and Crimea’s reunion with Russia” is the latest piece of propaganda from Russia’s central bank.

The Crimean Peninsula was annexed by the Russian Federation from Feb. 20 to March 26, 2014, and since then has been administered as two Russian federal subjects — the Republic of Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol.

The annexation of Crimea from Ukraine followed a Russian military intervention in Crimea in the aftermath of the 2014 Ukrainian revolution.

The 2019 coin features on its obverse the year of issue, denomination, and stylized images of plant branches.

The reverse shows the Kerch Strait Bridge connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea, against the background of a stylized map of the Crimean Peninsula and expanding rays.

The nickel-plated steel coin weighs 6 grams and measures 25 millimeters in diameter, about the size and weight of a Washington quarter dollar.

The 5-ruble coin has a mintage of 2 million pieces.

