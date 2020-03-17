Royal-related Conder token in London auction

A lot of history can be found in the token series identified as “Conder tokens.”

These 18th century tokens were used in the latter part of the 18th century and the early 19th century in England, Anglesey and Wales, Scotland, and Ireland. An example in Baldwin’s of St. James’s March 25 auction is from a royal celebration.

The token marks King George III’s attendance at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Dec. 19, 1797, when he and the queen and the royal family “went in grand procession to St Paul’s to take part in the general thanksgiving for the three great naval victories obtained by his Majesty’s fleet under the command of Lords Howe, St Vincent and Duncan,” according to The Illustrated London News (Feb. 24, 1872).

Those lords were Admirals Richard Howe, 1st Earl Howe (credited with defeating the French fleet in the “Glorious First of June” 1794 naval battle); John Jervis, 1st Earl of St. Vincent (defeating a Spanish fleet in Battle of Cape St. Vincent); and Adam Duncan, for his leadership during the Battle of Camperdown, defeating Dutch naval forces.

On the obverse of this penny-sized medal, ATTENDED DIVINE SERVICE AT ST PAUL’S and the date surrounds a bust of the king.

The reverse legend reads PROVIDENCE THIS DAY ACKNOWLEDGED IN THE MANY SIGNAL VICTORIES OBTAINED DURING THIS WAR.

The token has an estimate of £100 ($129 U.S.).

