Royal Mint visits Alice’s Wonderland with multiple coins

The Royal Mint’s 2021 copper-nickel £5 coin celebrating “Alice in Wonderland” is newly released. The colorful version appears here.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the first official Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland coin collection, inspired by the much-loved illustrations of the original book.

In collaboration with the Victoria & Albert Museum, the special £5 crown featuring Alice and the Cheshire Cat became available July 5.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin was revealed alongside the original illustrations by Sir John Tenniel at the “Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser” exhibition at the world’s leading museum of art, design and performance.

The £5 crown is available in both plain and colorful versions, and multiple Proof silver and gold versions in different denominations are also part of the launch.

The £5 coin features the edge inscription CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER, something Alice exclaimed in shock as the world around her became fantastical.

The Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland coin is part of a two-design collectors’ series created by the Royal Mint designer Ffion Gwillim and sculptor Emma Noble.

The second coin, featuring Tweedledum and Tweedledee, will launch later this summer in celebration of 150 years of Through the Looking-Glass — the sequel to the original Lewis Carroll book. The Royal Mint has unveiled designs for this coin and begun accepting orders.

Much like the popularity of coin collecting, the treasured tales have passed the test of time — currently the second most searched children’s book in the UK on Google.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint, said: “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is a true classic that has been cherished by generations of adults and children of all ages and is still as popular today. In collaboration with the V&A, we have commemorated this treasured tale for the first time on an official UK coin.”

The coin design was inspired by Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations.

“I’m sure the Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland range will become a popular choice for collectors, capturing the imagination of people of all ages, and to launch at the awe-inspiring Victoria and Albert Museum during the 150th anniversary of Through the Looking-Glass is a fitting celebration,” she said, in a press release.

The Alice coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

Versions, specifications

Two .999 fine silver coins are available, and two .9999 fine gold coins are part of the release.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. The colorful copper-nickel edition has a mintage limit of 15,000 pieces and retails for £20. The plain copper-nickel version has an unlimited mintage and retails for £13.

The half-ounce silver £1 coin is plain. It weighs 15.71 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,510 pieces, and retails for £65.

The 1-ounce silver £2 coin features color. It weighs 31.121 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,510 pieces and retails for £100.

The quarter-ounce gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 510 pieces and retails for £650.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 160 pieces and retails for £2,440 but sold out within a few days.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter