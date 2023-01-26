Royal Mint unveils King Charles III 2023 Britannia bullion coins

The 2023 Britannia gold and silver bullion coins are the first bullion coins to feature King Charles III’s effigy, a portrait created by Martin Jennings.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the 2023 Britannia bullion coins, which are the first Britannia bullion coins to depict the new king.

When King Charles III became ruler after the Sept. 8 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the transition to new coin designs was not immediate.

While the reverse design of the Britannia .9999 fine gold bullion coin remains consistent, the 2023 edition begins a new chapter for Royal Mint bullion, using the king’s portrait for the first time.

The 2023 Britannia is also, reportedly, the world’s first bullion coin to feature his coin effigy, which was designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings.

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The King Charles III effigy appears on the obverse of all the coins.

The reverse carries the Philip Nathan design of Britannia, trident in hand, Union Jack shield at her side, gazing out toward the horizon.

The coin features four notable overt security devices, the Royal Mint said.

Security features

These features include a latent image, surface animation, tincture lines and micro-text.

In the lower left, in a small circle at the edge of Britannia’s flowing gown, a trident represents her naval history, and as a viewer’s perspective changes, this trident becomes a padlock, identifying itself as a security device and emphasizing the coin’s secure nature.

Surface animation creates the appearance of movement in the waves, and fine details such as the Union flag on Britannia’s shield are carefully highlighted with tincture lines in the coin’s bullion finish.

The added security features both decorate and protect the coin, just as the repeating micro-text that borders the design states — DECUS ET TUTAMEN, which translates to “An ornament and a safeguard.”

These security measures make the Britannia “the world’s most visually secure bullion coin available for investors,” according to the Royal Mint.

Soaring sales

Sales of the coin have been soaring in recent history.

According to the Royal Mint, sales of the gold bullion pieces were 25% higher in 2022 than in 2021.

Britannia silver bullion sales also rose notably year-over-year, by some 29%, the Royal Mint said.

Sales of bullion Britannia coins via the Royal Mint’s website to buyers in Germany have risen 70%, while sales to U.S. buyers were up 21% in 2022.

The number of buyers through the Royal Mint’s website rose by 16% in 2022 from 2021, and bullion sales in the last three years have grown to account for half of the Royal Mint’s total profitability, a mint press release announcing the 2023 launch said.

To order or learn more about the 2023 bullion coin range, visit the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com.

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