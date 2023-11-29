Royal Mint unveils James Bond bullion and collector coins

James Bond returns to coinage from the Royal Mint, including this 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100 bullion coin and a 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 bullion coin

James Bond returns to the silver and golden “screens” thanks to a new coinage series from the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint on Nov. 15 unveiled a new range of numismatic and bullion coins to celebrate 60 years of Britain’s favorite secret agent, James Bond.

The latest 007 program by the Royal Mint will celebrate six decades of Bond on official UK coins. The range offers 007 enthusiasts a unique opportunity to grow their existing collection or invest in precious metals in gold or silver, according to the Royal Mint.

Each design will feature an iconic scene from a different decade of Bond.

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The first coin celebrating 007, in the 1960s, depicts Sean Connery’s Bond in Little Nellie, the legendary gyroplane from You Only Live Twice.

The titles of each Bond film of the decade make up the background, the stylized 007 logo of the 1960s appears at the base of the coin, and the classic gun barrel features around the perimeter of the design.

Versions, availability

The 1-ounce bullion coins are available in either .999 fine silver or .9999 fine gold options.

Seven collector coins celebrating the theme are available, leading off with an Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin.

Three Proof .999 fine silver coins (in 1-, 2- and 5-ounce sizes) and three Proof .9999 fine gold coins (in quarter-, 1- and 2-ounce sizes) round out the offering.

The James Bond bullion coins are available with pricing based on the live precious metal price that day.

For more information about the James Bond coin program, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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