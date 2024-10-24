Royal Mint unveils 2025 sovereigns, to include silver version

The Royal Mint has unveiled its 2025 sovereign program, which revives a design used 200 years ago, in 1825. The 2025 coin is at right, with the 1825 coin at left.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the 2025 gold sovereign program, and for the first time, there’s a silver option.

In addition, the Royal Mint noted that the 2025 coins will mark the final appearance of rose gold sovereigns, with a return to yellow gold for gold sovereigns beginning in 2026, returning to the coins’ 500-year-old roots.

And, in 2025, the collection includes a remastered design to mark the 200th anniversary since the 1825 Royal Arms sovereign was introduced.

Both bullion and Proof versions are being released over the next several months.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at the Royal Mint said, in a press release, “The sovereign remains a top choice for investors and collectors alike. Its trusted and timeless nature is backed by the strength of its heritage, which makes it a solid investment to diversify portfolios.”

The Sovereign gold bullion is renowned for its strength and reliability. It’s also exempt from capital gains tax for UK residents due to its status as legal British currency.

The full 2025 Sovereign collection will be available from the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com, in November.

Gold sovereigns today are struck from .9167 fine (22-karat) gold, and the standard sovereign weighs 7.988 grams and measures 22.05 millimeters in diameter. There are fractionals and multiples based on this core standard weight.

Two designs in 2025

The 2025 Sovereign commemorative coin range features two classic sovereign designs: Benedetto Pistrucci’s iconic St. George and the Dragon design, and Jean Baptiste Merlen’s Royal Arms, which celebrates the 200th anniversary since its first appearance in 1825.

Designs for bullion versions could differ and are not yet disclosed.

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

Specifications and pricing for the Proof versions have been announced, and are detailed here (all coins here, unless mentioned otherwise, are Proof finish strikes).

A standard sovereign is available with the Pistrucci design. This has a mintage limit of 2,111 pieces, with 2,025 available individually for £895 each.

In addition, fractional, sovereign and multiple-sovereign coins featuring the 1825 Royal Arms design are detailed here:

The quarter-sovereign coin weighs 1.997 grams and measures 13.5 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,535 pieces and is only available as part of multi-coin sets.

The half-sovereign coin weighs 3.994 grams and measures 19.3 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 3,305 pieces, with 1,500 available individually for £420 each (the rest will be offered in multi-coin sets).

The Royal Arms sovereign coin's mintage is limited to 7,035 pieces, with 5,000 available individually for £795 each.

The double-sovereign coin weighs 15.976 grams and measures 28.4 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage of 885 pieces, only available in sets.

The piedfort (double-thick) sovereign coin weighs 15.976 grams and measures 22.05 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 1,260 pieces, with 1,250 available individually for £1,445 each.

The 5-sovereign coin weighs 39.94 grams and measures 36.02 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage of 535 pieces is only available in sets.

A three-coin set offers the Proof quarter-, half- and sovereign coins. It has a production limit of 650 sets and retails for £1,260 per set.

A four-coin set offers the same three coins and adds a double sovereign. This set's production limit of 350 sets are available for £2,695 per set.

A five-coin set adds a 5-sovereign coin to the four-coin set. Its production limit is 500 sets, each priced at £6,325.

A Brilliant Uncirculated 5-sovereign coin with the Merlen design is also being issued. It weighs 39.94 grams, measures 36.02 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 360 pieces, of which 350 will be singly available for £3,320 each.

Two different anniversary sets pair classic, nearly 200-year old coins, with the 2025 sovereign.

A six-coin set adds a historic coin to the five-coin set: an 1825 sovereign in "Fine or better" condition. In total, 25 of these sets are available for £7,995 each.

A two-coin 200th anniversary sets pairs the 2025 sovereign with an example of a sovereign from 1825 to 1830 in "Fine or better" condition. In total, 200 of these sets are available for £2,250 each.

The final set offering compiles all sovereigns of Charles III from 2022 to 2025 (including both versions for 2025), all in rose gold. This five-coin set has a production limit of 50 sets, each priced at £3,500.

Silver versions

The .999 fine silver sovereign features the Pistrucci design and is struck to the same weight and size as the standard gold sovereign. Two versions of the 2025 silver sovereign are available, with one featuring a special privy mark in tribute to the 1825 Royal Arms Sovereign’s 200th anniversary.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.