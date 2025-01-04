Royal Mint unveils 2025 coin themes and designs

A variety of coins are planned for 2025 distribution from the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the themes and designs that will form the core of its circulating commemorative coin program in 2025.

The coins celebrate some of the most notable places, figures and institutions in British history.

The designs are available now in a suite of annual sets, and will be released for individual sale at points throughout 2025.

Two 50-pence coins will be released, one celebrating the 60th anniversary of the first Red Arrows display and the other commemorating those who played a pivotal role in World War II.

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The £2 coins will celebrate 200 years of the modern railway and the founding of Britain’s first state-funded scientific institution, The Royal Observatory, Greenwich.

The £5 coin captures the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, fondly remembered by the British public as a figure of national strength and resilience.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint said, in a press release: “Highly anticipated by collectors, the 2025 Annual Set brings together a special selection of commemorative coins. From celebrating the world-renowned Red Arrows for their precision flying and intricate formations to commemorating the life and legacy of the Queen Mother, each coin has been meticulously designed and crafted to serve as a permanent reminder of these moments in British history and can be treasured for generations.”

The individual commemorative designs will appear on the coins reverses, each paired with the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

Red Arrows 50-pence

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, more commonly known as the Red Arrows, represents the very best of the Royal Air Force.

2025 will mark 60 years since the first Red Arrows display, and an official commemorative 50-pence coin depicts the Red Arrows in flight, portraying the speed and agility they are known for.

Since their first season in 1965, the Red Arrows have displayed almost 5,000 times and in 57 countries.

The reverse designed by Nigel Tudman at Tuch Design features three of the Red Arrows’ distinctive BAE Systems Hawk T1 aircraft accompanied by the colored trails used in the team’s aerial displays.

Stories of WWII 50-pence

The events of WWII shaped and influenced modern British society.

From the soldiers, sailors and airmen who fought with extraordinary courage to the factory workers who worked tirelessly to produce munitions, all citizens of the United Kingdom and wider Commonwealth played a part in the war effort.

The 50-pence coin depicts the 1939 to 1945 Star, Defence Medal and War Medal. Awarded to millions of people, men and women, for their wartime service, these medals symbolize countless unique experiences of the war.

200 years modern railway

The first £2 coin for 2025 marks a transportation milestone.

On Sept. 27, 1825, George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 transported hundreds of passengers in England for 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton, marking the start of a journey that would shape the modern world.

Designed by William Webb, the reverse of the commemorative £2 coin celebrating 200 years of the modern railway captures that seminal journey in 1825. The coin also features the edge inscription ACTIVE · LOCOMOTION NO 1 in tribute to the revolutionary locomotive.

Royal Observatory 350th

The other £2 coin celebrates the 350th anniversary of the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

Commissioned by King Charles II in 1675, the Royal Observatory was the first state funded, purpose-built scientific institution in Britain, dedicated to improving sea navigation and timekeeping.

Marking 350 years since its foundation, the £2 coin pays tribute to the Royal Observatory with a reverse design that features the Shepherd Gate Clock, the constellation Ursa Minor, the star Polaris and the Prime Meridian shown on a globe. The coin also includes the edge inscription PERFECTING THE ART OF NAVIGATION.

Queen Mother £5 coin

The capstone to the annual series, the £5 coin pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (mother of Queen Elizabeth II).

The coin celebrates her 125th birth anniversary.

The coin features a reverse design depicting a portrait of the Queen Mother that formed part of the design struck on the coin marking her 80th birthday in 1980.

Annual set details

The 2025 commemorative sets, available in a range of precious and base metals in a Proof finish, will become available for purchase beginning Jan. 2, 2025, at the Royal Mint website.

The 2025 United Kingdom Brilliant Uncirculated Definitive Coin Set contains the eight definitive UK coins of 2025, from the penny through the £2 coin, struck to Brilliant Uncirculated standard in their circulating alloys.

The set has an unlimited mintage and retails for £39.50 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Brilliant Uncirculated Annual Coin Set features the five commemorative designs, plus all eight circulating designs, struck in BU in their base metal alloys.

This set has an unlimited mintage and retails for £75 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Proof Coin Set features Proof examples of all five commemorative coins, as well as the eight definitive circulating designs. In addition, this set includes an exclusive 2025 Proof set medal designed by Kerry Davies of the Royal Mint, the only set to include this medal.

The set has a limited edition mintage of 7,500 sets retailing for £190 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Premium Proof Coin Set features base metal Proof examples of all eight circulating coins, and the five commemorative designs for 2025. This Premium Proof Coin Set also includes an exclusive Premium Medal designed by the Royal Mint; 2,500 of the sets are available for £250 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Silver Proof Coin Set features Proof .925 fine silver versions of the eight definitive coins, and the five commemorative coins; 550 sets are available for £710 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Silver Proof Piedfort Commemorative Coin Set features Proof silver piedfort (double-thick) versions of the five commemoratives for 2025.

The set has a product limit of 300 units and retails for £669 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Gold Proof Coin Set offers Proof .9167 fine (22-karat) gold versions of the five commemorative designs for 2025.

The product has a limit of 50 sets priced at £9,360 each.

The 2025 United Kingdom Platinum Proof Definitive Coin Set offers Proof .995 platinum versions of the eight standard circulating coins; 25 of these sets are available priced at £7,495 each.

Exclusive for visitors

Beginning Jan. 4, visitors to the Royal Mint Experience in Llantrisant, Wales, will have an opportunity to strike their own 2025 dated £2 coin.

The £2 coin features flora that symbolize the four nations of the country — a rose for England, a daffodil for Wales, a thistle for Scotland and a shamrock for Northern Ireland.

To order, or learn more, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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