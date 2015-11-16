Royal Mint unveils 2016 commemorative coins

The Royal Mint is set to celebrate the April 21 birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, as she becomes the first British monarch to reach 90 years of age.

The national spirit in Britain early during World War I led to the formation of Pals Battalions as friends and family signed up to defend the homeland. A 2016 £2 coin reflecting that spirit is presented in a colorful pack.

A trio of £2 coins marks three categories of Shakespeare’s literary output: comedies , left; histories, center; and tragedies.

The Great Fire of London 2016 £2 coin is presented in a colorful coin card.

The Great Fire of London in 1666 forever reshaped the future and landscape of the City of London. A view of the city skyline, engulfed in flames, appears on a 2016 £2 coin.

The United Kingdom in 2017 will say farewell to the “round pound,” so the Royal Mint is issuing a special version of the coin in 2016.

The Battle of Hastings in 1066 ushered in the Norman conquest of England. A 2016 50-penny coin celebrating the 950th anniversary of this seminal moment in British history comes on a colorful coin card.

The Royal Mint has unveiled designs for its 2016 circulating commemorative coins, which will celebrate a broad range of themes.

War and battle, birthdays and farewells are some of the themes announced for the United Kingdom’s 2016 circulating commemorative coins.

The Royal Mint is celebrating the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings on a 50-penny coin, while £2 coins mark the centennial of World War I and the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London. In addition, three £2 coins celebrate the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death, and a £5 coin celebrates the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. A £1 coin is to help the nation say farewell to the “round pound.”

Each coin bears the fifth definitive portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Royal Mint engraver Jody Clark and introduced in 2015.

The Battle of Hastings was a landmark event in British history on Oct. 14, 1066.

The reverse of the 50-penny coin, designed by John Bergdahl, depicts the fate of King Harold, the (last) Anglo-Saxon king of England who was killed as the Norman conquest of England began.

The copper-nickel coin weighs 8 grams and measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter.

A Brilliant Uncirculated version has an unlimited mintage and is available in a colorful card for £10.

Special round pound

The debut of a new, more secure £1 coin in 2017 ushers out the era of the “round pound,” which began in 1983.

In 2016, to say farewell, the Royal Mint is issuing a special version of the popular denomination, with a design by Gregory Cameron, that is not being released for general circulation.

The unicorn, lion rampant, stag and dragon, each representing one of the four constituencies of the United Kingdom, appear artistically arranged on the reverse, with a royal crown at the center.

The copper-nickel £1 coin weighs 9.5 grams and measures 22.5 millimeters in diameter.

A BU version has unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

Multiple £2 coins

Five different £2 coins commemorate varying themes. All are ringed-bimetallic coins, with a nickel-brass ring surrounding a copper-nickel core, weigh 12 grams and measure 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

One £2 coin marks the 350th Anniversary of the Great Fire of London in 1666.

The fire started in a baker’s shop in Pudding Lane. The Royal Mint, then based in the Tower of London, was saved from the flames by the demolition of houses that lay between it and the fire. Royal Mint designer Aaron West captured the event that changed the face of the City of London forever, showing an engulfed skyline viewed from the River Thames.

The Army £2 coin highlights the patriotic fervor that swept Britain in 1914 in response to Lord Kitchener’s call to arms. Friends, neighbors and colleagues served side by side in “Pals” Battalions to defend their country — a spirit of camaraderie that is remembered on the £2 coin by graphic designer Tim Sharp, featuring a stylized depiction of several soldiers as well as barbed wire.

The BU base-metal versions of the Fire and Army coins are unlimited and cost £10 each.

Three other £2 coins all mark the 400th anniversary of the life of Shakespeare.

Designs by Bergdahl reflect three aspects of the playwright’s work on the three different coins.

A skull and rose design indicates the Tragedies theme, a crown and sword together recall the Histories, while a jester’s hat and bauble represent Comedies.

The Brilliant Uncirculated versions of the coins are available only in a three-coin set with unlimited mintage, for £28.

The Birthday £5

A £5 coin marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II will help the monarch celebrate the event on April 21, as she becomes the first British monarch to reach that age.

Christopher Hobbs’ design was inspired by the heraldic rose of England and the queen’s love of flowers.

The copper-nickel version weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The £5 coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £13.

A range of annual sets are available with various base metal and precious metal versions of all the commemorative coins described here.

Individual precious metal versions of these commemorative designs will be released in the coming months as the Royal Mint determines.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.