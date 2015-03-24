Royal Mint to mint coin for newest royal

Prince George, the first child of William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will soon have a new brother or sister, and coin collectors will have a coin to celebrate the event.

The Royal Mint has received official approval to issue a £5 coin to mark the birth, which is expected to occur in “mid-to-late” April.

This child will be the couple’s second; the Royal Mint issued a coin for the birth of Prince George in 2013, as well as a coin for his christening.

Full details of the 2015 coin release have not been announced, but the Royal Mint generally issues such commemorative coins in several versions, including copper-nickel, silver and gold.

Coin World will report on the new coin or coins as further information becomes available.

