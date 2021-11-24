Royal Mint, Taisei Coins plan collaboration

Britain’s Royal Mint and Taisei Coins, Japan’s largest numismatic firm, announced they are collaborating for an auction at the Tokyo International Coin Convention in 2022.

The two entities’ first joint auction brings together the best of rare British, Japanese and international coins.

The Japan Mint and Japan’s National Printing Bureau are official sponsors of the Tokyo show, which began in 1990, and which the Royal Mint calls “the most prestigious coin show in the country.”

The annual event is a fixture of “Golden Week” in Japan, typically spanning late April and early May. The auction is scheduled for April 29, 2022, at Royal Park Hotel, Tokyo. As the first live TICC since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is highly anticipated.

One auction highlight is a Henry VII fine gold sovereign, 20 shillings, struck at the Tower Mint in London, issued circa November 1492 to spring 1493. Other than this particular coin, no other Henry VII sovereign Type II coins have been offered at auction in almost 40 years.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said, in a press release: “The global standing of both the Royal Mint and Taisei Coins ensures that our joint auction will bring some of the most historic and rare coins to our customers. The Royal Mint has over 1,100 years of history and we are so excited to bring British numismatic treasures, most of which the Royal Mint would have struck originally all those centuries ago, to the TICC.”

Masahiro Oka, president of Taisei Coins, said in a press release: “Taisei Coins’ relationship with The Royal Mint has lasted for over 50 years and this joint auction is a testament to the mutual trust. We want to thank The Royal Mint and the Japan Numismatic Dealers Association, the organizer of TICC, for the permission and effort to make this possible.”

For more information, see www.royalmint.com/collect/auction/taisei/.

