New Queen Elizabeth II effigy to debut March 2

Plasters show the four effigies of Queen Elizabeth II used during her 62-year reign, including one by Mary Gillick, top, Arnold Machin, bottom middle, Raphael Maklouf, left, and Ian Rank-Broadley, right.

A new queen debuts on March 2.



On coinage, that is.

The Royal Mint announced Jan. 26 that the fifth definitive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled March 2.

The Mint will continue to strike all 2015 year dated coins with the current Ian Rank-Broadley portrait of the queen until the new portrait and its designer are announced March 2; the new design will be struck on coins made after that date.

The new design will be only the fifth definitive portrait of the queen during her 62-year reign, and the first change since Rank-Broadley’s design debuted in 1998.

Plans for a new effigy were first disclosed Nov. 5 by the Royal Mint.

To read the earlier story, click here.

Coin World will continue to report on the new effigy as information becomes available.

