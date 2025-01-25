Royal Mint salutes George Orwell as a man of vision

A series of coins offered by the Royal Mint pay tribute to the visionary thinking of author George Orwell.

A talented writer and visionary thinker, George Orwell is known to have based much of his nonfiction work on his own life experiences, including living in poverty and serving as a volunteer during Francisco Franco’s dictatorship in Spain. One wonders if even Orwell imagined he would be featured on a commemorative coin for his efforts.

The Royal Mint celebrates the life and legacy of George Orwell on a new ringed-bimetallic £2 coin, the denomination preferred by collectors. Released in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the author’s death, the coin will be available in Proof gold, Proof silver, Proof silver piedfort and Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel versions.

Orwell is best known for his critically acclaimed novels Animal Farm and 1984. Orwell possessed a distinct writing style and an astute way of thinking. His experience in Franco-led Spain fostered an anti-totalitarianism mindset that is reflected in his works.

“The works of George Orwell have influenced generations, and his most famous works are still being studied today — decades on from their first publication,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint. “I am delighted to share this unique design with collectors and fans of Orwell’s work, paying tribute to one of the most world-renowned authors of the 20th century.

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Experienced coinage artist Henry Gray created the reverse design that incorporates key themes of Orwell’s writings familiar to his followers. One of those elements is what appears to be an eye, but has, in reality, a camera lens incorporated in the center. It symbolizes one of Orwell’s most famous 1984 quotes, BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU, which is inscribed around the camera lens. Another quote extracted from the novel 1984, THERE WAS TRUTH AND THERE WAS UNTRUTH, is inscribed on the coin’s edge. All versions feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

The Proof gold £2 coin has an inner core alloy of .9167 fine yellow gold and a ring alloy of .9167 fine red gold. With a weight of 15.98 grams and a retail price of £1,515 each, its maximum mintage is 101 pieces.

The Proof piedfort silver coin weighs 24 grams, while the regular thickness Proof silver coin weighs half that, 12 grams. The outer ring on each is plated with fine gold. The piedfort silver coin is priced at £145.00 with a mintage limited to a symbolic 1,984 pieces. The 12-gram silver coin is priced at £89.00 each in a mintage limited to 4,500 pieces.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel version with an unlimited mintage is offered priced at £17.50.

The newest issues are available at the Royal Mint website.

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