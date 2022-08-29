Royal Mint’s Winnie the Pooh 50-penny series concludes

The Royal Mint’s nine-design program of Winnie the Pooh and Friends concludes with the design shown here on the collection’s Proof silver 50-penny coin.

The Royal Mint completes its popular Winnie the Pooh and Friends coin collection, inspired by Disney, with the launch of a collectible 50-penny coin featuring Pooh and some of his closest friends.

For the final coins in the nine-design collection, the new 50-penny coin design features a woodland scene with the bear and his Hundred Acre Wood friends Tigger, Eeyore and Piglet.

The design is inspired by original illustrations of E.H. Shepard.

Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne worked with Shepard’s illustrations for the collection, whose nine designs variously depict Winnie the Pooh, Owl, Tigger, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore and Kanga and Roo on the coin reverses.

Thorne included a signature bee motif to the classic designs, uniting each of the coins in the Winnie the Pooh and Friends collection.

Thorne said: “Working on Disney’s Winnie the Pooh and Friends collection has been a fantastic experience, as a designer and a Winnie the Pooh fan. ... While I will miss working on this collection, as a coin collector I am thrilled to get my hands on the final coin in the series, which is my favourite 50p so far!”

The Winnie the Pooh and Friends coins are offered in base metal, silver and gold.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin is available with or without color. The plain version has unlimited mintage and retails for £10, and the colorful version, limited to 12,500 pieces, is priced at £20.

The Proof .925 fine silver version features color and has a mintage of 6,000 pieces. It retails for £67.50.

The Proof .9167 fine gold version is plain. Its mintage is limited to 150 pieces that retail for £1,150.50 each.

All four versions were available at press time Aug. 24.

To order or learn more, visit www.royalmint.com.

