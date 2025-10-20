Royal Mint revives The Snowman holiday treat with a twist

The Royal Mint sold out of advent calendars in 2024 and will bring back the holiday attraction for 2025 with a twist. One calendar owner will find a Proof gold 50-pence coin on Christmas Eve.

The Royal Mint is bringing back “The Snowman” advent calendar for Christmas 2025. This year’s edition carries a new 50-penny coin design and the chance to uncover a solid gold version hidden behind one of the doors.

The limited-edition calendar, which sold out on the day of launch last year, includes 24 festive surprises and the new 2025 UK Brilliant Uncirculated colorized Snowman 50-penny coin. On Christmas Eve, one lucky customer will discover a gold Proof coin tucked behind door 24.

The release marks the launch of a new The Snowman 50-penny coin, designed by award-winning illustrator Robin Shaw. It features the Snowman and James decorating the Christmas tree with sparkling lights. This will be is the eighth The Snowman 50-pence issued since the character first appeared on UK coins in 2018.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “We’re so excited ‘The Snowman’ is returning on a 50p this Christmas — and even more excited that a lucky customer will be surprised with a solid gold 50p on Christmas Eve. ‘The Snowman’ is such a great British Christmas classic and collectors will be excited to add the eighth coin to their collections.”

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Nearly 750,000 The Snowman 50-pence coins have been collected across 75 countries since the first design was struck.

Illustrator Robin Shaw added, “It doesn’t get old seeing one of my designs appear once again on a 50p piece. This year’s coin captures the magic of Raymond Briggs’ most enduring creation, offering a lasting keepsake for fans of this festive tale.”

First published in 1978, Briggs’ wordless picture book has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide and inspired a 1982 film, which still airs across the UK every Christmas.

The new coin will be available in a range of finishes, including color editions. It will be presented in bespoke packaging, making the perfect stocking filler and an ideal introduction to coin collecting — especially for kids starting their own collection. It will not be released for general circulation.

The advent calendar will be priced at £35, with just 3,500 available — and only one will contain the hidden gold coin. For more information, visit www.royalmint.com.

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