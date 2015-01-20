Royal Mint revives the Royal Mint Refinery brand

The only silver bullion option from the Royal Mint Refinery’s new bars weighs 100 grams.

The smallest gold bar in the Royal Mint Refinery’s new brand line of bullion weighs 1 gram. All of the Royal Mint Refinery bars are presented in blister packaging.

The Royal Mint has revived the Royal Mint Refinery brand for gold and silver bullion bars, including a 1-ounce gold size.

A variety of sizes of gold bullion bars are part of the relaunched Royal Mint Refinery bullion bar brand.

After a 47-year absence, the Royal Mint is reviving its Royal Mint Refinery bullion brand to offer gold and silver minted bars.

This is the first time since 1968 that customers will have an opportunity to own newly minted precious metal bars bearing the “RMR” initials, and the first time ever that the bars will be available direct to the public from the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint Refinery marque dates back to 1852. N.M. Rothschild and Sons operated a Royal Mint Refinery for more than 100 years, and the RMR brand developed an established reputation, with much of the gold and silver bullion sent to London from across the globe being processed under the RMR label. The Royal Mint Refinery name that survived two world wars and served an ever-evolving bullion market ceased production in 1968.

The Royal Mint Refinery brand has now been revived by the Royal Mint, an organization with a history stretching back more than 1,000 years. Today the firm is recognized globally as a secure bullion provider with a reputation for integrity and quality assurance.

The Royal Mint Refinery bars, in either .9999 fine gold or .999 fine silver, are likely to appeal to customers looking for a cost effective way to buy bullion; the gold bars have the added attraction of being free of Value-Added-Tax for individuals. United Kingdom citizens looking to enhance their Self-Invested Personal Pension or Small Self-Administered Scheme can benefit from up to 45 percent tax relief on their purchase of gold RMR bars if bought through their pension scheme.

Sizes available are 1-, 5- and 10-gram and 1-ounce gold bar options, and a 100-gram silver bar.

Royal Mint Refinery Bars are available exclusively through www.royalmintbullion.com, the organization’s online bullion-trading platform, which was launched in September 2014 enabling customers to buy, sell and store the Royal Mint’s bullion range online, quickly, effortlessly and securely, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. Customers have the option of storing 100-gram gold bars in The Vault, the Royal Mint’s on-site precious metal storage facility, which is protected at all times by the Ministry of Defence Police.

The bars are minted with a bullion finish, and are packaged in serialized security packaging (credit card sized, sealed protective package to transport and preserve your bar securely), with an individually numbered certificate.

The Royal Mint works with strategic partners in sourcing gold from non-conflict areas of the world. All suppliers are accredited by the London Bullion Market Association.

The bars are branded with the RMR logo and the weight and the fineness of the precious metal with which they are made. Each bears a unique serial number matching the serial number on the authentication certificate provided with each bar, giving buyers the confidence that their bar was manufactured by a trusted source.

Though the Royal Mint has a tradition of striking bullion coins, “bars are a cost effective way of purchasing precious metal, therefore the revival of the Royal Mint Refinery brand to facilitate the supply of bars to customers was a natural progression,” according to a press release.

The Royal Mint’s trading website provides constantly updated live pricing for its precious metals bars at rates based on current precious metals market prices.

There are no minimum or maximum order quantity requirements, but the Vault storage option is available only for the 100-gram gold bar, for which there is no storage quantity restriction.

The 1-gram gold bar measures 8.9 millimeters wide and 14.7 millimeters tall.

The 5-gram gold bar measures 13.1 millimeters wide and 22.1 millimeters tall.

The 10-gram gold bar measures 15.8 millimeters wide and 26.5 millimeters tall.

The 1-ounce gold bar measures 24 millimeters wide and 41 millimeters tall.

The 100-gram gold bar measures 32 millimeters wide and 55 millimeters tall.

The 100-gram silver bar measures 38 millimeters wide and 60 millimeters tall.

For more information, visit the Royal Mint’s bullion website.

