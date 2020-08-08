Royal Mint releases Mayflower anniversary £2 coins

The Brilliant Uncirculated ringed-bimetallic £2 coin marking the 400th anniversary of the “Mayflower” has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

The Royal Mint Aug. 4 launched new commemorative £2 coins to mark the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage.

Four versions of the new coin are available, two of which are ringed-bimetallic constructions: a base metal Brilliant Uncirculated version and a Proof .9167 fine gold version. Two versions are available in .925 fine silver with select gold plating, one in standard size and the other piedfort (double thick).

The story of the Mayflower connects multiple communities, cultures, and countries. Its transatlantic voyage brought 102 Pilgrims and migrants from Europe to the New World and laid the foundations for the formation of the United States of America.

The new £2 coin, designed by U.S. artist Chris Costello, shows the Mayflower bursting out of the frame as it sails through the rough seas. This dramatic interpretation of the ship on its journey to America represents the determination of the passengers and crew to find a new way of life.

Meaning of the Mayflower

Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: “The Mayflower Voyage was a pivotal event which had a lasting impact on both sides of the Atlantic. The new £2 commemorative coin aims to tell the full story — from the religious tension in Europe, to the voyage of the pilgrims and the impact their arrival had on the native Americans.”

The impetus for the Mayflower voyage can be found in the English Reformation, when the Church of England broke from the Roman Catholic Church. This sparked the Separatist movement, which felt the Church of England had not gone far enough.

Roughly half the passengers of the Mayflower were followers of this movement, seeking to distance themselves physically and ideologically from the pope.

After a series of frustrating delays and false starts — including leaving behind a companion ship — the Mayflower set sail in September 1620. Beset by winter storms, tragedies and bad luck, the Pilgrims didn’t finally arrive in what is now Plymouth Bay until Dec. 26, 1620.

The Royal Mint has worked in collaboration with Mayflower 400 (at Mayflower400.org), which has provided insight into the history of the Mayflower story.

Charles Hackett, CEO of Mayflower 400, said, “We are delighted to have worked with Royal Mint on the new coin marking this historic journey, and its impacts, as we commemorate the 400 year anniversary of the Mayflower sailing on September 16, 2020. We have the most diverse programme there has been around this anniversary and we would encourage people to explore all aspects of this story.”

Specifications, details

All of the coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II and edge lettering reading UNDERTAKEN FOR THE GLORY OF GOD.

The coins all measure 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

The ringed-bimetallic base metal Brilliant Uncirculated version has a copper-nickel center surrounded by a nickel-brass ring and weighs 12 grams. It is presented in a colorful booklet, has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

The Proof .925 fine silver coins are plated with gold to resemble a ringed-bimetallic construction. The standard silver version weighs 12 grams. It has a limit of 4,000 pieces and retails for £67.50. The piedfort version weighs 24 grams, is limited to 2,000 pieces, and costs £110.

The gold version has a yellow gold center and red gold ring. It weighs 15.97 grams, has a limit of 400 pieces, and retails for £1,155.

For more details about the program, or to order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter