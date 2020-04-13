The Royal Mint marks 250 years since the birth of poet William Wordsworth with three new £5 coins, including base metal and gold, seen here. Not shown is the silver example.

The Royal Mint is celebrating 250 years since the birth of William Wordsworth with a commemorative £5 coin.

Recognized as one of the most popular poets to have written in the English language, the poem I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud is Wordsworth’s most admired work, commonly known as “Daffodils,” and was inspired by a walk he once took with his sister.

Born April 7, 1770, Wordsworth grew up near the Lake District in England. It was this beautiful landscape that provided Wordworth with constant inspiration when writing poetry.

Credited with beginning the English Romantic period in literature, Wordsworth’s collaboration with Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Lyrical Ballads, published in 1798, is considered a stylistically ground breaking collection of poems. Wordsworth’s romantic epic, The Prelude, is considered one of the greatest works in English literature.

Artist David Lawrence designed the Wordsworth commemorative coin.

Lawrence featured lines taken from Wordsworth’s celebrated poem, Lines Written a Few Miles Above Tintern Abbey, weaving them into a design showcasing the magnificent scenery that inspired them.

Coins among other celebrations

Michael McGregor, director of Wordsworth Grasmere said, “We are excited to mark the 250th birthday of William Wordsworth this year. Our own celebrations will see the authentic restoration of his Lake District home and a yearlong calendar of activities to encourage a greater appreciation of his work than ever before.”

The coin is available in Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel, Proof .925 fine silver and Proof .9167 fine gold versions.

The BU coin has unlimited mintage and retails for £13. The silver version is limited to 3,000 pieces and retails for £82.50, and the gold version is limited to 300 pieces with a retail price of £2,495.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.

