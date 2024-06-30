Royal Mint offers updated look at classic design

The Royal Mint on June 20 released a new St. George and the dragon gold and silver bullion series, including this quarter-ounce £25 coin.

The Royal Mint has gone back in history in creating its new series of bullion coins.

On June 20, the Royal Mint launched a new St. George and the dragon silver and gold bullion coin range.

A reverse design by Jody Clark features a dynamic depiction of the fight between good and evil, with St. George driving his lance into the body of the beast lurking below his rearing horse. Clark’s design is the first in a new series of bullion coins that will feature different visions of the St. George and the dragon story.

The Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III appears on the obverse of these coins.

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Dating from around the 11th century, the tale of St. George and the dragon has been visited many times in texts and in art, with the legend inspiring some of the world’s finest artists and many coin designs, with Benedetto Pistrucci’s interpretation on the reverse of the sovereign from 1817 perhaps the most celebrated.

Specifications, mintages

The Royal Mint has issued two silver versions and two gold versions of the design.

All of the coins are sold at bullion-related prices, through the Royal Mint directly or through their distributors around the world.

All of the coins have an unlimited mintage.

The bullion 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The kilogram .999 fine silver £500 coin weighs 1,005 grams and measures 100 millimeters in diameter.

The quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams and measures 22 millimeters in diameter.

The 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter.

For more information, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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