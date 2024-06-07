Royal Mint names RARCOA as U.S. distributor

Wayde Milas (left), president of RARCOA, and Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin for the Royal Mint, display popular products to announce a marketing agreement between the two businesses.

The Royal Mint has signed an exclusive distribution deal with the Rare Coin Company of America (RARCOA) to further its commemorative coin business in the United States.

Since 2022, the Royal Mint has seen a 118% increase in the number of U.S. customers. More than 17,000 1-ounce silver commemorative coins have been purchased by U.S.-based customers over the past two years.

“From Royalty to Harry Potter, our coins celebrate the milestone moments and cultural icons that make Britain famous around the world. All our coin collections are made in the UK and British craftsmanship continues to have strong appeal internationally,” said Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint.

“Recent collections celebrating the Coronation, Star Wars and Liberty and Britannia have seen increased demand from U.S. collectors and we expect this to grow over coming years. Our new partnership with RARCOA will make it even easier for US customers to own a piece of British history from The Royal Mint.”

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Founded in Chicago in 1962, RARCOA is one of the largest importers and distributors of gold coins from around the world, with a customer base spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

As one of the leading rare coin companies in the United States, RARCOA is excited, eager and proud to be the exclusive US distributor of The Royal Mint’s commemorative coins,” said Wayde Milas, President of RARCOA. “We’re thrilled to be working with Britain’s oldest company and the original maker of UK coins, and to share this rich heritage with our customers across the U.S., Europe and Asia.”

Over the last three years, the commemorative coin division of the Royal Mint has acquired over 400,000 new customers.

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