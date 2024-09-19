Royal Mint Museum launches podcast presentation

A new six-part podcast series from the Royal Mint Museum explores the role of coins in the United Kingdom’s seafaring history.

Numismatic experts at the Royal Mint Museum have taken to the depths of Britain’s maritime history to create a new podcast.

The six-part series, at www.royalmintmuseum.org.uk/podcast, explores the position of coins in the UK’s seafaring history.

Hosted by the museum’s experts Chris Barker, Susan Sandford and David Mason, each episode selects for viewing a collection of numismatic art not otherwise publicly accessible.

As Dr. Kevin Clancy, the museum’s director, said: “Britain and the money that built it has always been linked with naval traditions.”

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The museum team developed the series with help from institutions such as the British Museum, the National Museum of the Royal Navy, the Mary Rose Trust, the Newport Medieval Ship, and the Portland Museum.

A wider “Coins and the Sea” project includes a Royal Mint Experience exhibit of unique sunken treasures recovered from shipwrecks, and the first coin produced by the Royal Mint depicting a ship, Edward III’s golden noble.

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