Royal Mint marks Remembrance Day with £5 coins struck for Alderney

A new £5 coin from Alderney shows red poppies to mark the centennial of World War I.

The Royal Mint on Sept. 9 announced a 2014 Remembrance £5 coin from Alderney to mark the centennial of World War I.

This is the third consecutive year that the Royal Mint has issued a coin for Alderney bearing a poppy, a well-known symbol of remembrance.

The 2014 coin features a new design, created by Royal Mint engraver Laura Clancy.

Reminiscent of the poppy petals that fall upon those gathered in the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Festival of Remembrance, the design features colorful red falling poppy blossoms and the inscription, REMEMBER THE FALLEN.

A trichromatic printing process is used to color the poppies, which have been a popular symbol of World War I ever since the poem “In Flanders Field,” written by Canadian Lt. Col. John Macrae, was published in 1915. Poppies were used to raise funds in bond drives to support the war.

The Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse.

Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel and Proof .925 fine silver versions are offered.

Both coins measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter and weigh 28.28 grams.

The BU coin has an unlimited mintage, each costing £13, and the Proof version is limited to a mintage of 2,014 pieces costing £80 each.

The Royal Mint said it would donate an undisclosed amount to the Imperial War Museum for each coin sold.

To order the coin, telephone the Royal Mint at (011) 44 845 60 88 222 or visit its website.

