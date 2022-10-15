Royal Mint marks broadcasters anniversary on 50p coins
- Published: Oct 15, 2022, 12 PM
The British Broadcasting Corporation, known worldwide by its acronym, celebrates a centennial on Oct. 18.
The Royal Mint’s issue of a 2022 50-penny coin in several versions, developed in partnership with the BBC, mark the milestone.
For a century, the British Broadcasting Corporation has informed, educated and entertained viewers and listeners in the United Kingdom and around the world.
Founded Oct. 18, 1922, the BBC “has continuously fostered a culture of innovation, creativity and impartiality that gives it an unrivalled and distinctive reputation,” according to the Royal Mint.
Designs, versions
The coins feature a reverse by designer Henry Gray.
Multiple lines ring a globe, signifying a broadcast signal, with a legend reading 1922-2022 / 100 YEARS OF OUR BBC / INFORM EDUCATE ENTERTAIN.
The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II graces the obverse of the coins.
Four versions of the coin design are available.
The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin and Proof .925 fine silver version each weigh 8 grams and measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter.
The BU coin, with an unlimited mintage, is priced at £11. The Proof silver version has a mintage limit of 3,510 examples, 10 of which are designated for sale in a different product.
The single coin retails for £59.50.
A piedfort (double thick) silver version weights twice as much and has a mintage of 1,110 pieces; 10 of them, too, are designated for sale in a different product. The single piedfort coin retails for £110.
A Proof .9167 fine gold edition weighs 15.5 grams, measures 27.3 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage of 360 pieces with 250 available individually for £1,195 each.
To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.
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