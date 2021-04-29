Royal Mint makes Elton John medal for charity auction

Sir Elton John holds the unique 5-kilogram silver medallion made by the Royal Mint to raise funds for the singer’s charity.

The Royal Mint has announced a charity auction of a unique medallion to raise money for the Elton John UK Charitable Foundation.

The silver medallion was commissioned exclusively for the foundation and was hand-engraved by the Royal Mint’s chief engraver, Gordon Summers, as well as being lasered using state of the art technology.

The medallion features the titles of the musician’s best-loved songs in a spiral motif mimicking grooves of a record on one side — including “Rocket Man,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Crocodile Rock” — with a replica of the 2020 UK coin honoring Sir Elton John on the other.

The .999 fine silver medallion weighs 5 kilos and measures 185 millimeters in diameter (7.28 inches). It has gold plating applied at Asprey of Bond Street, London.

The online auction began April 21 and continues until May 6. Potential bidders can register on the Royal Mint’s website, www.royalmint.com/elton-john-charitable-auction/.

The opening bid will start from £12,000 ($16,609 U.S.).

All profits will go toward supporting the young musicians and crew affected by the pandemic challenges facing the live music industry.

Funds will be distributed to relevant organizations through the foundation set up by Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. Since its formation in 2007, the EJCF has supported more than 100 different charities.

Elton John said, in a press release: “I’m delighted that the Royal Mint has created this amazing piece for auction and that the funds will go directly to the people supported by our foundation. It’s beautiful and really impressive and also humbling to see so many of my songs depicted in this way. Seeing my autograph engraved so precisely on the coin just goes to show the detail that’s gone into this piece — it really is a thing of beauty and I’m proud to put my name to it.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter