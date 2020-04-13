Royal Mint launches new Peter Rabbit coins, again

The Royal Mint continues to celebrate the famous children’s book character Peter Rabbit on collector coins, including the silver and gold versions shown here.

Peter Rabbit appeared on coins of the United Kingdom every year from 2016 to 2019.

Three new coins from the Royal Mint bring the popular bunny back, but these aren’t for circulation. Collector versions of the 50-penny coin, in base metal and precious metals, will be the fifth and final appearance for Beatrix Potter’s much-loved character on that denomination of Royal Mint coins, according to representatives of the author’s publisher.

The new 2020 design, developed in collaboration with Penguin Ventures on behalf of Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd., Beatrix Potter’s original publisher, depicts the famously cheeky rabbit in his trademark blue jacket sneaking under a gate in search of lettuces.

The masterful, hand-painted style of Beatrix Potter’s original illustration is engraved by the Royal Mint’s coin designer, Emma Noble, to immortalize the mischievous rabbit on the 2020 version of the coin.

Noble also designed earlier Beatrix Potter-related coins for the Royal Mint.

Thomas Merrington, creative director at Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House UK) said in a press release, “It’s been incredible to see Beatrix Potter’s beloved Peter Rabbit lead the way in commemorative character coins. Over the past 5 years the Royal Mint have brought Potter’s characters to life in a fantastically successful collection which has been treasured by fans around the UK. Whilst Peter will be bowing out of the 50p series I am excited about our future partnership with The Royal Mint.”

All three coins carry the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

All of the coins measure 27.3 millimeters in diameter, edge to edge (the 50-penny coin is a curved heptagon).

In copper-nickel or silver, the coins weigh 8 grams, and the gold version is 15.5 grams in weight.

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.

The Proof Peter Rabbit .925 fine silver coin is limited to 15,000 pieces and retails for £65.

The Proof .9167 fine red gold coin is limited to 500 pieces and costs £945.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.

