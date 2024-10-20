Royal Mint issues new coins for bullion series

Beowulf and Grendel’s mother appear on two new 2025 1-ounce bullion coins from the Royal Mint, including the gold £100 example seen here.

Three new 2025 bullion coins from the Royal Mint, announced Oct. 10, recall famous myths and legends related to the British Isles.

Two new 1-ounce silver and gold bullion coins continue the Myths and Legends: Beowulf Collection, the second release in this program. In addition, the Royal Mint has announced a 10-ounce silver bullion coin sharing the magic of Merlin.

Beowulf

The Beowulf series pays tribute to the epic poem Beowulf, following the hero’s battling journey from an obscure prince to a celebrated king. The collection continues with a design honoring the fearsome fight between Beowulf and Grendel’s mother.

Beowulf is one of the most important texts in the history of English literature and dates from more than 1,000 years ago.

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A 1-ounce .999 fine silver £2 coin and a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold £100 coin carry the Beowulf narrative forward.

The reverse design for these coins, created by David Lawrence, depicts the second battle explored in the poem, the brutal fight between Beowulf and the mother of Grendel, the swamp monster killed in the first battle.

The obverse of all three coins referenced in this article carries the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III.

Both the silver £2 coin and gold £100 coin weigh 31.21 grams and measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

As bullion coins, no mintage limit is listed.

The silver coin is packed 25 coins per tube, and 20 tubes per box. The gold coin is packed 10 coins per tube, and 10 tubes per box.

The Beowulf coins are joined by a new 10-ounce silver option of another legend.

Merlin the sorcerer

The Royal Mint’s Myths and Legends bullion coin collection celebrating the legend of King Arthur concludes with a 10-ounce silver £10 coin paying tribute to Merlin, the elusive sorcerer.

Popularly associated with Arthur as his adviser, magician and prophet, the figure of Merlin was created by Geoffrey of Monmouth in his 12th-century work Historia Regum Britanniae (The History of the Kings of Britain).

The pseudo-historical account played a pivotal role in popularizing Arthurian legend from the Middle Ages onwards.

Merlin has become a central figure in the mythology, notably in American literature and popular culture.

David Lawrence also designed this coin reverse, portraying Merlin as a magical figure, with an owl on his shoulder to represent the sorcerer’s wisdom. At his belt is a golden sickle for cutting mistletoe in the sacred grove, and he holds a magic stave.

Glastonbury rises in the background, the town said to be the inspiration for the mystical isle of Avalon.

The .9999 fine silver £10 coin weighs 311.53 grams and measures 89 millimeters in diameter. The coins are securely packaged in capsules and monster box transit packaging, according to the Royal Mint.

Collectors can order directly from the Royal Mint or through one of its various distributors.

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