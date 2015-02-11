Royal Mint issues 100 special 2015 £2 coins as change

The reverse design, by military artist David Rowlands, features a Royal Navy battleship and honors the force that contributed to British victory in the First World War.

The Royal Mint has been offering Brilliant Uncirculated examples of the coin with the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy since mid-December, at a premium over its face value. These coins are indistinguishable from the promotional 100 coins released in change at the HMS Belfast shop.

A .9167 fine gold version of the £2 coin has a mintage limit of 900 pieces, and is struck with yellow and red gold to mimic the ringed-bimetallic nature of the circulating denomination.

The Royal Mint's PR and Communications Manager Victoria Newman holds one of the 100 examples of the 2015 Royal Navy £2 coin that were made available at face value through the HMS Belfast gift shop.

The Royal Mint released 100 examples of a 2015 circulating commemorative £2 coin into circulation Feb. 11 to honor the Royal Navy’s role in World War I.

All 100 of the coins were released through the gift shop at the HMS Belfast.

The limited release all feature the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II. Examples released into circulation later in 2015 will feature the new effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, which is scheduled for unveiling on March 2.

According to a Royal Mint spokesperson, however, the coins released through the museum gift shop do not differ from the Brilliant Uncirculated base metal example available from the Royal Mint website, which are offered at a premium over face value. The BU pack has an unlimited mintage and retails for £10.



The release of the limited number of coins coincides with the Royal Mint’s efforts to promote precious metal versions of the Royal Navy coin, which became available Feb. 10.

According to the Feb. 11 announcement from the Royal Mint, “Visitors to the restored warship, which is docked at the Queen’s Walk in London, are being urged to keep a close eye on their change, just in case they should be one of the lucky few to find one of the coins.”

The reverse design, by military artist David Rowlands, features a Royal Navy battleship and honors the force that contributed to British victory in the First World War.

Imperial War Museums and the Royal Mint have formed a partnership to deliver a five-year commemoration program of coins, including the Royal Navy 2015 UK £2, to mark the centenary of the First World War and that conflict’s continuing legacy.

Three precious metal versions are now available, each measuring 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

A Proof .925 fine silver version weighs 12 grams; a Proof .925 fine silver piedfort version weighs 24 grams; and the Proof .9167 fine gold version weighs 15.97 grams.

Both silver versions feature .999 fine gold plating at the borders to mimic the outer ring of the circulating ringed-bimetallic denomination.

The gold version is struck from two different colors of gold (yellow and red) to imitate the ringed-bimetallic effect.

The edge of each version reads THE SURE SHIELD OF BRITAIN.

The silver Proof version has a mintage limit of 8,500 pieces, with a maximum of 5,000 available individually at present, for a retail price of £50 each. The Royal Mint, as usual, has not disclosed plans for the balance (3,500 coins).

The piedfort silver version is limited to a mintage of 4,000 pieces, with 2,500 available individually at present, retailing for £100 each.

The gold version has a mintage limit of 900 pieces, with 750 examples available individually, for £750 each.

To order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website.

