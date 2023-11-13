Royal Mint issues honor King Charles III’s 75th birthday

A Royal Mint collection of coins in various denominations and metals but with the same basic design celebrates King Charles III’s 75th birthday.

King Charles III will celebrate his 75th birthday on Nov. 14, and marking the occasion, the Royal Mint on Nov. 6 issued a suite of collector coins honoring him.

The coins share a common design, though of differing denominations and metals.

King Charles III’s 75th birthday is his first as a crowned British monarch, following his coronation on May 6.

The Royal Mint is additionally giving one of the special coins, the £5 coin, to 75 residents of the United Kingdom in honor of the king’s birthday.

Commemorative design

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The design of the special coins marking the birthday was created by Daniel Thorne at the Royal Mint and pays tribute to King Charles III’s passions and interests.

The commemorative design features the king’s royal cypher and the number 75 at the center of the design and is framed within oak leaves and delphiniums.

The oak leaves represent strength, morale, resistance and knowledge, while the king’s favorite garden flower — the delphinium — reflects his love of nature.

Modeled as a stone-cut effect to represent the king’s support of the crafts, the 75 was drawn by hand.

On close inspection, several insects, such as the ladybird and a dragonfly are noted among the design elements.

The words RESTORING HARMONY WITH NATURE appear as the edge inscription on some versions of the coin. The phrase is an extract from a speech by Charles when as Prince of Wales he opened Climate Week in September 2020.

The Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III appears on the obverse of these coins.

Birthday gifts for residents

The Royal Mint is bestowing examples of the Brilliant Uncirculated £5 coin from the issue to 75 individuals in the United Kingdom. To be eligible, a recipient must also have a 75th birthday this year.

Anyone having a 75th birthday in 2023 can submit their name and contact details to the Royal Mint for a chance to receive a Brilliant Uncirculated £5 commemorative coin. Winners will be drawn at random and will be asked to provide photographic evidence of age.

The Royal Mint will contact the 75 winners via email beginning in early December 2023.

Versions, specifications

The Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel £5 coin weighs 28.28 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. It has an unlimited mintage and retails for £14.50.

Four Proof silver coins are among those issued for the birthday.

The Proof half-ounce .999 fine silver £1 coin is struck from silver recovered from industrial and medical x-ray film.

The coin weighs 15.71 grams and measures 27 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 5,010 pieces, with 5,000 available individually for £72.50 each.

Two Proof .925 fine silver £5 coins are available. Each measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and feature the edge inscription RESTORING HARMONY WITH NATURE.

The Proof £5 coin weighing 28.28 grams has a mintage limit of 4,510 pieces, with 3,000 available for individual sale at £97.50 each.

The Proof Piedfort £5 coin, weighing 56.56 grams, has a mintage limit of 1,410 pieces, with 1,000 available individually for £182.50 each.

Four gold coins are among the birthday issue — three in .9999 fine gold and the other in .9167 fine gold.

The 40th-ounce .9999 fine gold coin is denominated 50 pennies, weighs 0.8 grams and measures 8 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 2,033 pieces, with 2,023 available for individual sale at £99.50 each.

The quarter-ounce .9999 fine gold £25 coin weighs 7.8 grams, measures 22 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 585 pieces; 500 pieces are available individually at £750 each.

The Proof 2-ounce .9999 fine gold £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 81 pieces, with 75 pieces available individually for £5,305 each.

The Proof .9167 fine gold £5 features the nature edge inscription. Weighing 39.94 grams and measuring 38.61 millimeters in diameter, the coin has a mintage limit of 435 pieces; 200 pieces are available individually for £2,995 each.

Additional products, like coin-and-stamp covers, are available with some versions.

To order, or learn the full details, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

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