Royal Mint issues Eeyore 50-penny coins in Winnie the Pooh series

The Royal Mint has issued 50-penny coins celebrating Eeyore, the downtrodden donkey from the Winnie the Pooh classic children’s tale. The colorful version appears here.

Eeyore is the latest subject of the Royal Mint’s Winnie the Pooh and Friends coin series of 50-penny coins.

In collaboration with Disney, the childhood character coin designs have been inspired by the original illustrations of E. H. Shepard from A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh stories published in 1926. The classic watercolor effect of the original 1926 manuscript has been remastered with color printing on some versions of the coins.

Eeyore follows Winnie the Pooh, Owl, Tigger, Christopher Robin and Piglet, who have each been miniaturized on a 50-penny coin since the Winnie the Pooh and Friends coins first launched in 2020. Closing the series in 2022 will be two more coins, one showing Kanga and Roo, and then a final gathering of Pooh and his closest friends from Hundred Acre Wood.

Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne created the designs, which are available in four versions, including Proof .925 fine silver and Proof .9167 fine gold coins, both of which show the downtrodden donkey in color.

Two copper-nickel versions are available, one plain and one with color.

Bee motif unites series

Adding an original twist, Thorne’s signature bee motif continues to feature alongside the classic design across the 2022 coins, as it has in the entire Winnie the Pooh and Friends program.

“Using inspiration from the original decorations of E.H. Shepard has been a fantastic experience but one that has also tested me as a designer,” Thorne said. “I also wanted to add something extra special for collectors, with the bee motif. Inspired by the original decorations the buzzy bee from the storybooks features on each of the nine coins in the collection.”

The copper-nickel coins cost £10 for the plain version, with unlimited mintage, or £20 for the color version, with a mintage limit of 12,500 pieces.

The silver coin is limited to 6,010 pieces retailing for £67.50 each, and the gold coin, offered at £1,095, sold out its mintage limit of 160 pieces.

To order, or learn more, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

