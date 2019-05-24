Royal Mint issues commemorative for royal birth

The Royal Mint has issued a 2019 silver penny marking the birth year of Archie of Sussex, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle).

The birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — known properly as Archie of Sussex — has excited the United Kingdom and the world.

The Royal Mint is celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the Sussex household with a 2019 commemorative silver penny. His parents are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Crossing a baby’s palm with silver is an age-old traditional way to wish the child wealth and good health throughout life.

Nicola Howell, director of the Consumer Division at the Royal Mint, said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s story has captured the attention of the nation and as the Royal Family’s family tree expands, we’d like to welcome the newest member to their family and celebrate this joyful occasion with a 2019 dated Silver Penny.”

The obverse of the Brilliant Uncirculated 2019 .925 fine silver penny features the Jody Clark portrait of the child’s great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Christopher Ironside reverse features a portcullis, a heavy vertically-closing gate typically found in medieval fortifications.

The Royal Mint’s commemorative silver penny weighs 3.564 grams and measures 20.32 millimeters in diameter.

The coin retails for £15 each and is available for a limited time at the Royal Mint website.

