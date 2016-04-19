Royal Mint issues coins for queen's 90th birthday

One of several versions of the Royal Mint’s 2016 Queen’s 90th Birthday coin is the Proof .9167 fine gold £5 coin, which has a mintage limit of 1,800 pieces.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 90th birthday on April 21, so the Royal Mint has issued a range of coins to mark the occasion. The program works out to more than one coin for each decade of her life.

In total, 10 different coins are now available from the Royal Mint, in silver, gold, or platinum, in Brilliant Uncirculated or Proof finish, depending on the issue.

All of the coins were approved by Queen Elizabeth II herself, and feature a reverse design by acclaimed artist and sculptor Christopher Hobbs. Hobbs’ design portrays a classical celebratory garland of individually designed roses in recognition of the queen’s fondness for flowers and nature.

Residents of the United Kingdom who celebrate their 90th birthday on April 21 this year are eligible to win their own Queen’s 90th Birthday commemorative coin, in a program operated through the Royal Mint’s Facebook page.

According to a press release from the Royal Mint, Hobbs’ design was inspired by the heraldic rose and the queen’s love of flowers.

“The central ‘EIIR’ is surrounded by a classical wreath of celebration. I have tried to make the roses more natural than heraldic, each one different from the other. The oval form gave more space to the central lettering but was also, I felt, more interesting than a plain circle,” he said.

The Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the obverse of all of the new coins.

Five of the coins are denominated £5, each of which measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

A Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel version, featuring unlimited mintage, is the most affordable option, retailing for £13.

All four precious metal (silver, gold, platinum) versions of the £5 coin feature edge lettering reading FULL OF HONOUR AND YEARS.

Two .925 fine silver £5 coins are available, in Proof or Proof piedfort versions.

The Proof silver coin weighs 28.28 grams, has a mintage limit of 9,000 pieces and retails for £80.

The Proof Piedfort silver coin weighs 56.56 grams, has a mintage limit of 5,000 pieces and retails for £160.

A Proof .9167 fine gold £5 coin and a Proof .9995 fine platinum £5 coin round out the £5 options.

The gold £5 coin weighs 39.94 grams, has a mintage limit of 900 pieces and retails for £1,800.

The platinum £5 coin weighs 94.2 grams, has a mintage limit of 80 pieces and retails for £5,000.

A Brilliant Uncirculated £20 coin, with the same design as the other Queen’s Birthday coins (save the denomination) is the Royal Mint’s latest issue in the series of silver coins offered at their face value. It has a mintage limit of 150,000 pieces and is packaged in a colorful, decorative card.

Three Proof .999 fine silver and one Proof .999 fine gold coin complete the program.

The Proof 5-ounce silver £10 coin has a mintage limit of 1,250 pieces and retails for £395.

The Proof 5-ounce gold £10 coin has a mintage limit of 150 pieces and retails for £7,500.

The Proof kilogram silver £500 coin has a mintage limit of 250 pieces and retails for £2,000.

The Proof kilogram gold £1,000 coin has a mintage limit of 25 pieces and retails for£45,950.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website.