Royal Mint issues Charles II coins in Monarchs series

Charles II is the latest honoree of the Royal Mint’s series of coins celebrating past monarchs. The Proof 1-ounce silver version, sold out, appears here.

Charles II’s accession to the throne in 1660 didn’t follow the traditional practice, with his father’s execution and Oliver Cromwell’s Commonwealth interrupting an orderly transfer of power.

New coins showing Charles II honor tradition, but use modern techniques. The Royal Mint has unveiled the seventh coin in its British Monarchs Collection, featuring a remastered portrait of Charles II, based on the original coinage portrait, designed by John Roettier and produced over 350 years ago. These coins are the latest in a series of coins celebrating the House of Stuart.

The Royal Mint’s design team have combined their craftsmanship with “innovative technology to faithfully remaster Charles II’s original portrait.”

The reverse of the coins is based on a 5-guinea piece from 1668.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

In making the modern Charles II coin, the process of coin manufacture was mechanized, replacing the old method of hand striking.

A portrait of King Charles III appears on the obverse, uniting royalty past and present.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said, “There has been significant international appeal with The British Monarchs Collection, with its coins being bought by collectors all over the world. We have seen a particularly large uptake in the USA.”

Charles II’s history

Charles II’s accession to the throne took place in 1660, more than 11 years after the execution of his father, Charles I.

Nicknamed the “Merry Monarch,” Charles II was one of the most popular monarchs to reign in Great Britain.

Charles II invited John Roettier to England from Flanders and he was asked to submit designs and trial pieces for the king’s coinage. Following his success, Roettier became the main engraver at the Royal Mint during the reign of Charles II.

The 2023 coins were released for sale June 8, and most remain available at press time June 13.

Details, specifications

Four Proof .999 fine silver versions were issued.

The 1-ounce silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage limit of 1,360 pieces, 1,350 were available individually for £99.50 each (and they have sold out).

The 2-ounce £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage limit of 606 pieces, 600 were available individually at £190 each.

The 5-ounce £10 weighs 156.30 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 256 pieces, with 250 available individually for £480 each.

The 10-ounce silver £10 coin weighs 312.59 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of 106 pieces, with 100 available individually for £910 each.

Two Proof .9999 fine gold versions were released.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage limit of 261 pieces, 100 were available individually at £2,770 each.

The 2-ounce gold £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage of 87 pieces, 50 were available individually at £5,305 each.

To order, visit the Royal Mint website, www.royalmint.com.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter