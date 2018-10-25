The Royal Mint’s annual Remembrance Day coin for 2018 is now available, and as in recent years features a colorful poppy on the reverse.

A colorful poppy coin has become an annual part of the Royal Mint’s coin program to honor Remembrance Day for those who have served at war.

The 2018 Remembrance Day £5 coin design, designed by Royal Mint coin designer Laura Clancy, is now available in three versions: a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel coin, a Proof .925 fine silver coin and a Proof .925 fine silver piedfort coin.

Describing her inspiration, Clancy said, “On a research trip to France and Belgium a guide took us around the museums, cemeteries, and memorials. It was such a privilege and source of inspiration. Poppies and Remembrance are synonymous, so I wanted the poppy to be the main feature of the coin. My previous designs have included a bigger one with a much larger inscription. For this I wanted to keep it simple.”

Inside Coin World: Jefferson 5-cent coin turns 80: Our Cover Feature this month focuses on 80 years of the Jefferson 5-cent coin, while our World Coins and Paper Money features focus on festivals and value-added notes.

The reverse shows a close-up image of about half of a poppy flower, with red being the predominate color, with REMEMBRANCE to the lower left.

A donation from each coin purchased will be made to Imperial War Museums, according to the Royal Mint.

All of the coins feature the Jody Clark effigy of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.

All of the coins measure 38.61 millimeters in diameter.

The BU coin weighs 28.28 grams, has an unlimited mintage, and retails for £17.

The Proof silver coin weighs 28.28 grams, has a mintage limit of 3,500 pieces, and retails for £82.50.

The Proof piedfort silver coin weighs 56.56 grams, has a mintage limit of 1,500 pieces, and retails for £155.

To order the coins, visit the Royal Mint website.

