Royal Mint issues ‘American eagle’ by John Mercanti

U.S. artist John Mercanti created the British Lion, American Eagle design for the reverse of a new coin series from the Royal Mint.

An American eagle and British lion are joined together in a new coin design from former U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti.

The Royal Mint worked in partnership with Mercanti to launch the commemorative Proof precious metals coins series that “combines expert American design with British minting excellence.”

According to the Royal Mint press release announcing the venture, two icons of numismatic art, the British lion and American eagle, characterize the spirit of each nation. Richly historic and instantly recognizable, together they represent the shared values and enduring relationship between two countries that have traditionally stood shoulder-to-shoulder.

Mercanti background

An American artist, sculptor, and former chief engraver at the United States Mint (2006 to 2010), Mercanti created the reverse design for these 2023 coins.

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Mercanti combines more than 50 years of numismatic experience with his unique creative talent to create the symbolic reverse design which commemorates the enduring relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to unveil the commemorative coin featuring the British Lion and American Eagle, two icons of coin design which are recognised worldwide. It has been a pleasure to work with John Mercanti, one of the most prolific coin designers in United States Mint history, with over 100 coin designs to his name. John’s reverse design skilfully brings the two icons together in one harmonious composition.”

In heraldry, a lion represents strength, courage, and nobility. Conveying these qualities, lions are featured on the coats of arms of many powerful families in medieval Europe, including on the shields and standards of British kings and queens. Similarly, the bald eagle has been a national symbol of the United States since the 18th century. An icon of freedom and strength, its qualities match those of the country it represents — independence, determination, and a strong will to survive.

Specifications, mintages

The design is available in eight options (four in silver, four in gold) released by the Royal Mint, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 27.

All of the coins feature the Martin Jennings effigy of King Charles III on the obverse.

All four Proof silver coins are composed of .999 fine silver.

The 1-ounce silver £2 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage of 4,510 pieces, 4,500 are available individually for £102.50 each.

The 2-ounce silver £5 coin weighs 62.86 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 2,006 pieces, with 2,000 available individually at £192.50 each.

The 5-ounce silver £10 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage limit is 806 pieces, with 800 available individually for £485 each.

The 1-kilogram silver £500 coin weighs 1,005 grams and measures 100 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage is limited to 77 pieces, 75 of them available individually at £2,422.50 each.

All four Proof gold coins are composed of .9999 fine gold.

The 1-ounce gold £100 coin weighs 31.21 grams and measures 32.69 millimeters in diameter. Its mintage is limited to 385 pieces, with 375 available individually for £2,770 each.

The 2-ounce gold £200 coin weighs 62.42 grams and measures 40 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage of 46 pieces, 40 are available individually for £5,305 each.

The 5-ounce gold £500 coin weighs 156.3 grams and measures 50 millimeters in diameter. Of its mintage of 31 pieces, 25 are available individually at £12,725 each.

The 1-kilogram gold £1,000 coin weighs 1,005 grams and measures 100 millimeters in diameter. It has a mintage limit of seven pieces, with five available individually for £77,565 each.

For more information, visit theRoyalMint.com, or GovMint.com.

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